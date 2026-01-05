The real Aamir Khan has weighed in—and his reaction is pure comic gold
Dubai: Leave it to Indian comedian Sunil Grover to walk onto The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show set dressed as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and leave you in splits with his faultless mimicry.
In the latest Netflix episode—featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promoting their latest film—Sunil slipped into Aamir mode so flawlessly that viewers were left impressed.
The resemblance, Khan's hairband, big glasses, and twirled moustache, was that uncanny.
Naturally, the internet lost its mind. And now, the real Aamir Khan has weighed in—and his reaction is pure gold.
Aamir Khan: 'Mimicry? Nah, that was me'
Reacting to Sunil’s pitch-perfect act in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir didn’t just approve—he practically crowned him.
“I wouldn’t even call it mimicry,” Aamir said, clearly still recovering.
“It felt like I was watching myself. I saw a clip and it was priceless. I laughed so much I couldn’t breathe.”
Forget compliments—this was a full-blown standing ovation.
He went on to add that there was “absolutely no malice” in the performance and that he probably laughed the hardest out of everyone watching. When Aamir Khan says you nailed it, you’ve officially won comedy.
Sunil Grover also throws some subtle shade—Because why not?
As if the Aamir act wasn’t enough, Sunil also snuck in a cheeky jab at veteran actress-politician Jaya Bachchan. In a now-viral moment, Sunil—posing as a celebrity for the paparazzi—compliments photographers on their outfits, casually dropping lines about their pants looking especially nice.
Viewers were quick to connect the dots, interpreting it as a playful dig at Jaya Bachchan’s recent pap-related remarks. Subtle? Yes. Savage? Also yes.
Mimicry King status: Fully secured
This isn’t new territory for Sunil Grover. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he regularly morphs into Bollywood heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and even SS Rajamouli—with terrifying accuracy and comic timing that never misses.
One thing’s clear: when Sunil Grover puts on a wig and a persona, even the stars he imitates can’t help but applaud!
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox