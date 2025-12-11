Aamir Khan and team reunite for 3 Idiots sequel? Here’s what we know so far about the Rajkumar Hirani film

While the core four are confirmed, it’s still unclear whether everyone’s favourite supporting chaos-bringers will also return — Chatur, Boman Irani’s fearsome Virus, Mona Singh’s Mona, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s real Ranchhoddas are all still question marks. The original film, co-written by Hirani and Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, continues to be a cultural landmark — which explains why the team reportedly feels the new script is “as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as” the first.