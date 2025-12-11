Aamir Khan and team reunite for 3 Idiots sequel? Here’s what we know so far about the Rajkumar Hirani film

The 2009 film with Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi was a blockbuster
Turns out Bollywood’s most dependable duo — Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan — have hit the brakes on their much-buzzed-about Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. Yes, the same project that was supposed to roll early next year. Hirani and Abhijat Joshi have been wrestling with the script for months so Aamir could give his final nod.
Nevertheless, they returned to their comfort zone — and in this case, that comfort zone is a 2009 blockbuster that broke box-office records, started campus slang trends, and convinced a generation to panic about engineering degrees.
Yes, Hirani has reportedly locked the script for the long-rumoured 3 Idiots sequel.
According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi are all returning for part two, which is set a full 15 years after the gang’s big reunion in Ladakh — where Kareena’s Pia finally got her kiss, Aamir’s Rancho revealed himself as Phunsukh Wangdu, and Omi Vaidya’s Chatur got played like a broken projector.
While the core four are confirmed, it’s still unclear whether everyone’s favourite supporting chaos-bringers will also return — Chatur, Boman Irani’s fearsome Virus, Mona Singh’s Mona, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s real Ranchhoddas are all still question marks. The original film, co-written by Hirani and Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, continues to be a cultural landmark — which explains why the team reportedly feels the new script is “as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as” the first.
Hirani has apparently been carrying the seed of the sequel idea for years, but only recently cracked the script in a way he felt did justice to the legacy of 3 Idiots, which itself drew inspiration from Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller Five Point Someone.
And that’s not the only long-awaited continuation he’s juggling. Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have also been working on the threequel to the Munna Bhai franchise — the one with Sanjay Dutt’s lovable bhai and Arshad Warsi’s iconic Circuit. Arshad has said the film is finally gaining momentum after years of false starts.
