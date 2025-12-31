Is a 3 Idiots sequel a bad idea? Madhavan calls it ‘idiotic’: ‘We’re much older now’

The actors set the record straight amid growing rumours of a 3 Idiots sequel
Just when the internet started sharpening its All Izz Well 2.0 theories, two of the original 3 Idiots have decided to gently — and very honestly — bring the hype back down to earth.
Recently, reports have claimed that director Rajkumar Hirani was toying with the idea and that Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi were open to a reunion. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Five Point Someone, famously starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi as engineering college students who questioned grades, authority and the meaning of success — while becoming pop-culture legends in the process.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan didn’t mince words about why a sequel may not quite add up anymore.
“A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched. All three of us Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and I are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel. I would love to work with Raju Hirani again. But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic.”
Aamir Khan, meanwhile, is clearly still fond of Rancho — arguably one of his most beloved roles. The actor said he would be happy to revisit the world of 3 Idiots, but clarified that the sequel chatter hasn’t translated into anything concrete yet.
Released in 2009, 3 Idiots turned into a phenomenon. The film became the first Indian movie to gross Rs 400 crore worldwide, dominated overseas box offices, and held the title of India’s highest-grossing film for a significant stretch.
Repeated TV airings and OTT streaming only cemented its cult status. Alongside the lead trio, the film also featured Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh and Raghubir Yadav in memorable roles.
