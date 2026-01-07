Aamir Khan addresses brother Faissal Khan cutting ties with him: 'How can you fight your own family?'

But the conversation didn’t stop at cinema. Addressing the serious allegations Faissal has made against him and their family, Aamir responded with weary resignation. “Kya karein? That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?” he told Bollywood Hungama. The remarks come after Faissal accused Aamir of confining him at his Mumbai home for over a year—claims the family has firmly denied. At the time, Aamir and his family released a joint statement calling the allegations “hurtful” and stating that all decisions were taken collectively, based on medical advice.