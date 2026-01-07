Aamir Khan addresses brother Faissal Khan cutting ties with him: 'How can you fight your own family?'

Faissal Khan and Aamir Khan have shared a deeply fractured relationship over the years
Aamir Khan isn’t dodging uncomfortable conversations. In a recent interview, the actor spoke candidly about one of the most difficult phases of his career and his deeply fractured relationship with brother Faissal Khan—two subjects that continue to trail him decades later.
Reflecting on Mela, the 2000 film he made to relaunch Faissal, Aamir admitted the film’s failure hit him hard. “Every film I do means a lot to me,” he said, adding that he struggles with the idea of any project not living up to its potential. “It was hard on Faissal, but it was hard on me as well. The entire team had worked very hard. We were all disappointed.” The film crashed at the box office, with director Dharmesh Darshan later publicly blaming Aamir for its fate.
But the conversation didn’t stop at cinema. Addressing the serious allegations Faissal has made against him and their family, Aamir responded with weary resignation. “Kya karein? That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?” he told Bollywood Hungama. The remarks come after Faissal accused Aamir of confining him at his Mumbai home for over a year—claims the family has firmly denied. At the time, Aamir and his family released a joint statement calling the allegations “hurtful” and stating that all decisions were taken collectively, based on medical advice.
Faissal, also doubled down. Last year, he announced on Instagram that he had severed all ties with his family. “This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth,” he wrote, describing a new chapter marked by “freedom, dignity, and self-discovery.”
In further statements, Faissal alleged he was force-fed medication, placed under house arrest, pressured to give up his signatory rights, and defamed by his family.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox