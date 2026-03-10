Aamir Khan breaks his own rule: Sitaare Zameen Par is finally heading to OTT

The film is a spiritual follow-up to the 2007 blockbuster, Taare Zameen Par
For months, Aamir Khan insisted that his film Sitaare Zameen Par would avoid the typical streaming route. The actor had previously said the movie would not arrive on any OTT service after its theatrical run, instead opting for a pay-per-view release on YouTube.
But the plan appears to have shifted. The film is now headed for a digital debut on Sony LIV, marking a change from Khan’s earlier stance.
On Monday, the streaming platform confirmed that Sitaare Zameen Par, which first hit cinemas in June last year, will soon be available on its service. The digital release will arrive roughly eight months after the film’s theatrical premiere, although the exact streaming date has yet to be revealed.
In a statement, Sony LIV described the move as a milestone for the platform, noting that the film will become its first Hindi theatrical feature to premiere on the service.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features a cast that includes Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K. Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. It is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka serving as producers.
Often described as a spiritual follow-up to Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a basketball coach who lands in legal trouble after a DUI incident. As part of his punishment, he is ordered by the court to train a team of neurodivergent players. The film received positive reviews upon release and went on to earn more than ₹265 crore worldwide.
The film had sparked conversation around the ongoing theatre-versus-streaming debate even before its release. Khan had repeatedly stated that the movie would not arrive on a subscription-based OTT service. Instead, he chose a pay-per-view strategy on YouTube, making the film available for rent for Rs 100.
The digital release on YouTube came just weeks after the theatrical launch, the film debuted in cinemas on June 20 and appeared on the platform on August 1.
At a press conference in Mumbai last July, Khan addressed the controversy surrounding the decision and admitted he had not been fully transparent during the promotional campaign.
“I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn’t be released on YouTube,” he said at the time. “I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film’s theatrical business.”
The actor added that his loyalty to the big screen influenced the decision.
“I am very loyal to theatres; my life began with cinema. I have always tried to protect the theatrical business of my films. Still, I apologise because I had to lie. Otherwise, my dreams for this film would’ve ended there.”
Now, with the upcoming Sony LIV release, the film is set to reach audiences once again, this time through a traditional streaming platform.