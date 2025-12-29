GOLD/FOREX
Filmmaker Kiran Rao undergoes surgery, wristband with ex-husband Aamir Khan’s name draws attention

The filmmaker had undergone appendix surgery

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with filmmaker and ex-wife Kiran Rao in Mumbai separated in 2021.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao underwent a surgery for a 12mm diameter appendix at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Rao shared photos from her hospital stay on Instagram, highlighting the care she received, but attention quickly shifted online to her hospital wristband, which bore the name “Kiran Aamir Rao Khan.” Rao and actor Aamir Khan married in 2005 and divorced in 2021.

Some social media users questioned the use of Khan’s name, with one asking, “Why is she using Aamir Khan’s name after divorce?” Others noted the administrative nature of hospital records, writing, “I think that’s her name in hospital records… hospitals are the last place you’d update personal paperwork.” Several commenters urged fans to focus on her health rather than personal details.

In her post, Rao reflected on the experience with characteristic humor: “Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks. Immense gratitude for:- modern medicine (still can’t understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I’m not a doctor).”

She also expressed thanks to her surgical team and hospital staff: “Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, Ira, Popeye and Shefali for TLC and hospital sleepover fun, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s super care, my friends and family who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips—an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now…”

Rao and Aamir Khan cco-parent their son, Azad, while Khan is currently dating Gauri Spratt. Professionally, Rao continues an illustrious career: She began as assistant director on Lagaan, directed Dhobi Ghat, and in 2024, her film Laapataa Ladies was selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

