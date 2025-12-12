GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan met Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia at Red Sea Film Fest closing ceremony

Social media quickly erupted with comments celebrating the historic star meet meet

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Salman Khan attends Red Sea Film Festival
Salman Khan attends Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Hollywood icon Johnny Depp set social media abuzz with their surprise encounter at the Red Sea International Film Festival, with fans calling it a “legendary crossover moment.”

Viral photos from the festival captured the duo’s warm exchange, friendly smiles, and candid interactions, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.

Social media quickly erupted with comments celebrating the historic meet, with one fan exclaiming, “Johnny Depp and Salman Khan—what kind of multiverse is this?!”

The festival’s closing ceremony saw both stars stepping out in style. Salman looked dapper in an ink-blue suit paired with a matching shirt, exuding his signature charm, while Depp showcased his classic yet eclectic flair in a grey suit with a dark shirt and a stylish scarf.

Salman also mingled with other Hollywood stars, including Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez, with pictures from these encounters going viral almost instantly.

A highlight of the evening was Salman Khan presenting the Red Sea Honoree Award to Idris Elba. The festival’s official social media account shared, “Congratulations to actor and filmmaker Idris Elba for being honoured at #RedSeaIFF25 with the Red Sea Honoree Award, presented to him by Salman Khan.”

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on a chapter from India’s Most Fearless 3, the film explores the Indo-China conflict in the Galwan Valley. While his character poster has already been unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting the first official look from the much-anticipated project.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt’s Malayalam lullaby moment shines at Red Sea

Alia Bhatt’s Malayalam lullaby moment shines at Red Sea

2m read
US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the "Women In Cinema" gala dinner, as part of the fifth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, in Jeddah on December 5, 2025.

Dakota Johnson talks bold choices at Red Sea Film Fest

4m read
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will spearhead an in-conversation session

Red Sea International Film Fest in Jeddah to kick off

4m read
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.

When Dharmendra was paid just Rs 51 for a film

2m read