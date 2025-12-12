When Salman Khan met Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia at Red Sea Film Fest closing ceremony

Social media quickly erupted with comments celebrating the historic star meet meet
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Hollywood icon Johnny Depp set social media abuzz with their surprise encounter at the Red Sea International Film Festival, with fans calling it a “legendary crossover moment.”
Viral photos from the festival captured the duo’s warm exchange, friendly smiles, and candid interactions, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.
Social media quickly erupted with comments celebrating the historic meet, with one fan exclaiming, “Johnny Depp and Salman Khan—what kind of multiverse is this?!”
The festival’s closing ceremony saw both stars stepping out in style. Salman looked dapper in an ink-blue suit paired with a matching shirt, exuding his signature charm, while Depp showcased his classic yet eclectic flair in a grey suit with a dark shirt and a stylish scarf.
Salman also mingled with other Hollywood stars, including Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez, with pictures from these encounters going viral almost instantly.
A highlight of the evening was Salman Khan presenting the Red Sea Honoree Award to Idris Elba. The festival’s official social media account shared, “Congratulations to actor and filmmaker Idris Elba for being honoured at #RedSeaIFF25 with the Red Sea Honoree Award, presented to him by Salman Khan.”
On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on a chapter from India’s Most Fearless 3, the film explores the Indo-China conflict in the Galwan Valley. While his character poster has already been unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting the first official look from the much-anticipated project.
