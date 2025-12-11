Alia Bhatt wins applause as she speaks about the Malayalam lullaby ‘Unni Vavavo’
Dubai: At the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt captivated local and international audiences not only with her cinematic presence but also with a heart-warming musical moment rooted in Malayalam culture.
Bhatt, who has been a notable presence at this year’s festival — gracing red carpets, interacting with filmmakers, and participating in industry discussions — delighted fans when she shared a personal story about her family’s connection to Malayalam music. The actress revealed that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, has learned and often sings a traditional Malayalam lullaby to their daughter, Raha, reinforcing how regional music resonates far beyond linguistic boundaries.
“In an earlier interview, I mentioned that our Malayali nanny has been singing the Malayalam song Unni Vavavo to Raha since she was born. She requests it every night before bed. Now even Ranbir has learned to sing Unni Vavavo,” Bhatt said, smiling as the audience responded warmly.
Although the Red Sea Film Festival primarily celebrates global cinema, Bhatt’s mention of Unni Vavavo struck an emotional chord. The lullaby, which has seen renewed attention and viral popularity in recent years, reflects the deep cultural and emotional value of South Indian musical traditions.
Festival attendees and social-media followers praised Bhatt for spotlighting Malayalam heritage on an international stage. Her candid sharing added a cross-cultural, personal dimension to the festival — turning the moment into a celebration not just of film, but of music’s universal power to connect families, cultures, and communities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox