Though she is known globally for Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson barely mentioned the franchise, uttering it just once in passing. “Let’s be real, we’re not here to talk about that,” she quipped. Instead, her focus was on projects that challenge her and push her to evolve. “I’m always figuring out who I am through my work. Every project I’m lucky enough to be a part of shapes me as a human and an artist,” she says.