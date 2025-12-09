GOLD/FOREX
Dakota Johnson comes clean on career choices that weren't right for her in retrospect

Actress opens up on bold choices, growth, & filmmaking at the fifth edition of film fest

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the "Women In Cinema" gala dinner, as part of the fifth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, in Jeddah on December 5, 2025.
AFP-AMMAR ABD RABBO

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: "I have now learned to choose what is right for me,” Dakota Johnson says, her voice steady and unapologetic.

“There were times when I was persuaded to do something that, in retrospect, wasn’t right for me. But that’s part of the experience. Now I’m focused on how I can grow as a person and evolve more as an actress. I want to go to new places, explore new ideas, and there’s a lot I want to let go of.”

Johnson arrived in Jeddah last afternoon and immediately threw herself into the festival’s opening ceremony.

“I met some of the most incredible women. Honestly, I’m at a loss for words. The energy here is intoxicating,” she says.

“This festival has completely blown my mind. It makes me want to push harder in our production company, support these filmmakers, and learn everything I can. My faith in cinema is renewed.”

The conversation quickly turned to authenticity, an area where Johnson refuses to compromise.

“There are so many ways to tell your truth,” she says, her eyes sparkling. “Be real, be honest, be bold. Whatever it is, make it digestible but unapologetically yours. Don’t rush through your truth. Make it hit.”

Though she is known globally for Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson barely mentioned the franchise, uttering it just once in passing. “Let’s be real, we’re not here to talk about that,” she quipped. Instead, her focus was on projects that challenge her and push her to evolve. “I’m always figuring out who I am through my work. Every project I’m lucky enough to be a part of shapes me as a human and an artist,” she says.

She spoke passionately about intimate, dialogue-driven projects like her 2013 film Daddyio, a two-character film set almost entirely inside a taxi with Sean Penn.

“It was magical,” Johnson says.

“We shot 15 pages of dialogue a day for 13 days, almost every scene in close-up. It was hyper-focused and vulnerable. Audiences can feel that tension — it’s cinema at its purest.”

Collaboration fuels her creativity. In Cha Cha Real Smooth as Domino, a character navigating early motherhood while growing into her artistic identity, Johnson embraced improvisation.

“I love improvising. It allows the character to breathe and feel real. Working with directors who trust you to explore those spaces is priceless,” she says. She also formed lasting bonds with co-stars, crediting their off-screen chemistry for the authenticity that shines on camera.

Mentorship has been pivotal in Johnson’s journey.

She recalls Tilda Swinton’s advice when Johnson faced a career-defining moment: “You’re here because you’re meant to be here. There’s no problem. Trust that this is your path.” It’s guidance she carries into every role, every set, and every film she produces.

Even physically demanding roles have pushed her limits. Filming a dance-heavy movie in Suspiria, Johnson performed nearly all choreography herself atop an abandoned hotel on a windy mountain road.

“It was electrifying. Everyone’s energy was pure and collaborative. I didn’t know I could go to these places in myself, but I did. I felt so lucky,” she recalls.

Producing has also reshaped her artistic lens.

“Producing opens your eyes to new stories and filmmakers,” she says. “It inspires you to take risks as an actor and champion projects you truly believe in. I’m excited to collaborate with filmmakers from the Middle East, to bridge global gaps and support emerging voices.”

Johnson’s reflections extend beyond craft to the audience itself.

“Audiences are smart. They want to be challenged, to feel uncomfortable, to have conversations afterward. That’s what makes cinema powerful,” she says.

She remains deeply inspired by the Red Sea International Film Festival’s focus on women in film. “This festival celebrates bold storytelling, embraces female filmmakers, and encourages risk-taking. Being here makes me want to push boundaries in my work, support new voices, and continue to evolve,” she says.

At the heart of Johnson’s presence at the festival is her pursuit of authenticity. “I want to evolve more as an actress and as a person. I’m focused on letting go of things that don’t serve me and embracing opportunities that help me grow. That’s the core of my journey right now,” she says.

Her takeaway from Jeddah is clear: trust your instincts, be bold, and never compromise your truth.

“Every project I’m part of is a chapter in my evolution. I’m learning, growing, discovering who I am through these experiences. That’s the greatest gift of all,” she concludes.

For Dakota Johnson, the Red Sea International Film Festival is not just a showcase — it’s a reminder to create boldly, live authentically, and embrace growth, both on screen and off.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
