Weekend Digest: Women drive Red Sea film fest; UAE eases ID renewals; Palash Muchhal reacts to wedding buzz and more

This week brought a mix of glamour, drama and major policy shifts. Women led the conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, while Palash Muchhal hit back at rumours after his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was cancelled. The UAE rolled out faster passport and Emirates ID renewals, changed Friday prayer timings and signalled early closures for schools. Courts ordered a Dubai family to settle a huge hotel bill, and drivers faced fresh speed rules. New VAT changes were announced for 2026, a Dh15m Big Ticket winner shared his journey, and a university lost recognition over serious violations. Scroll down for a quick recap: