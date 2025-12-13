Weekend Digest: Women drive Red Sea film fest; UAE eases ID renewals; Palash Muchhal reacts to wedding buzz and more

From film-festival power moves to major UAE rule changes, the week stayed action-packed
This week brought a mix of glamour, drama and major policy shifts. Women led the conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, while Palash Muchhal hit back at rumours after his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was cancelled. The UAE rolled out faster passport and Emirates ID renewals, changed Friday prayer timings and signalled early closures for schools. Courts ordered a Dubai family to settle a huge hotel bill, and drivers faced fresh speed rules. New VAT changes were announced for 2026, a Dh15m Big Ticket winner shared his journey, and a university lost recognition over serious violations. Scroll down for a quick recap:
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Day three of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 made it clear: the women weren’t just showing up — they were shaping the festival. Gulf News' Manjusha Radhakrishnan is on the grounds in Jeddah and she swears that there's been a seismic shift in how women are shaping conversations around films and idenintity this year! Read more…
Dubai: Music composer Palash Muchhal has threatened legal action against all those spreading false and defamatory content on social media after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. He broke his silence in a post saying he the wedding has been cancelled. Read more…
Abu Dhabi: the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has started implementation of a new unified and intelligent service that streamlines the renewal of passports and Emirates ID cards for Emirati citizens, as part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme. Read more…
Dubai: A civil court in Dubai has ordered an Arab family to vacate a hotel room they had occupied for two years without settling the full cost of their stay. The court also directed the family to pay Dh155,000 in outstanding dues and fees as of October 1, in addition to daily accommodation charges until they vacate and 5 percent legal interest until full repayment. Read more…
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced a change to the timing of the Friday sermon and prayer across the UAE, effective from Friday, January 2, 2026. Read more…
Dubai: Short Fridays are likely to become shorter for UAE students as most schools across the country are likely to close early on Fridays from January 2026 following the announcement of standardised Friday prayer timings nationwide. Read more…
Dubai: This year, the UAE has implemented significant updates concerning speed, as police and transport authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman have launched new initiatives to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and provide more predictable traffic conditions for drivers. From variable speed limits to lane restrictions and revised speed rules on key highways, here is a complete guide to the latest changes. Read more…
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance has issued a new federal decree, which updates parts of the UAE’s VAT law. The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2026. The aim is to make the tax system easier to use and made in line with international standards. Read more…
On August 3, 2023, Sakil Khan’s life flipped in a flash. The 37-year-old Indian expat from Dubai hit Dh15 million in the Big Ticket draw after buying ticket number 191115 on July 25 – his birthday. Two years later, he’s still the same man – only now, he’s telling his story from a Big Ticket’s yacht at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, with a quiet smile and a big heart. Read more…
Fujairah: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has withdrawn recognition for all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah, following serious compliance violations uncovered during a joint inspection. Read more…
