Weekend Digest: Women drive Red Sea film fest; UAE eases ID renewals; Palash Muchhal reacts to wedding buzz and more

From film-festival power moves to major UAE rule changes, the week stayed action-packed

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Glamour, controversy and key national updates shaped this week’s biggest headlines.
Gulf News

This week brought a mix of glamour, drama and major policy shifts. Women led the conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, while Palash Muchhal hit back at rumours after his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was cancelled. The UAE rolled out faster passport and Emirates ID renewals, changed Friday prayer timings and signalled early closures for schools. Courts ordered a Dubai family to settle a huge hotel bill, and drivers faced fresh speed rules. New VAT changes were announced for 2026, a Dh15m Big Ticket winner shared his journey, and a university lost recognition over serious violations. Scroll down for a quick recap:

How Aishwarya Rai, Ana de Armas, Dakota Johnson, Kriti Sanon are taking charge at Red Sea Film Festival 2025

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Day three of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 made it clear: the women weren’t just showing up — they were shaping the festival. Gulf News' Manjusha Radhakrishnan is on the grounds in Jeddah and she swears that there's been a seismic shift in how women are shaping conversations around films and idenintity this year! Read more…

Palash Muchhal threatens legal action after wedding with Smriti Mandhana called off

Dubai: Music composer Palash Muchhal has threatened legal action against all those spreading false and defamatory content on social media after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. He broke his silence in a post saying he the wedding has been cancelled. Read more…

Passport, Emirates ID renewals in UAE set to get faster

Abu Dhabi: the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has started implementation of a new unified and intelligent service that streamlines the renewal of passports and Emirates ID cards for Emirati citizens, as part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme. Read more…

Family of 6 refuses to pay Dubai hotel bill after staying for two years

Dubai: A civil court in Dubai has ordered an Arab family to vacate a hotel room they had occupied for two years without settling the full cost of their stay. The court also directed the family to pay Dh155,000 in outstanding dues and fees as of October 1, in addition to daily accommodation charges until they vacate and 5 percent legal interest until full repayment. Read more…

UAE changes Friday prayer and sermon time starting 2026

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced a change to the timing of the Friday sermon and prayer across the UAE, effective from Friday, January 2, 2026. Read more…

Most schools set to close early as UAE Friday prayer time changes in 2026

Dubai: Short Fridays are likely to become shorter for UAE students as most schools across the country are likely to close early on Fridays from January 2026 following the announcement of standardised Friday prayer timings nationwide. Read more…

Speed limit changes in the UAE: 6 key updates drivers need to know this year

Dubai: This year, the UAE has implemented significant updates concerning speed, as police and transport authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman have launched new initiatives to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and provide more predictable traffic conditions for drivers. From variable speed limits to lane restrictions and revised speed rules on key highways, here is a complete guide to the latest changes. Read more…

UAE to introduce VAT rule changes from January 2026

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance has issued a new federal decree, which updates parts of the UAE’s VAT law. The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2026. The aim is to make the tax system easier to use and made in line with international standards. Read more…

Meet Big Ticket’s Dh15m Indian winner who gave away half his jackpot

On August 3, 2023, Sakil Khan’s life flipped in a flash. The 37-year-old Indian expat from Dubai hit Dh15 million in the Big Ticket draw after buying ticket number 191115 on July 25 – his birthday. Two years later, he’s still the same man – only now, he’s telling his story from a Big Ticket’s yacht at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, with a quiet smile and a big heart. Read more…

UAE ministry withdraws recognition for university over serious violations

Fujairah: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has withdrawn recognition for all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah, following serious compliance violations uncovered during a joint inspection. Read more…

