Joint inspection reveals unlicensed programmes and quality failures at institution
Fujairah: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has withdrawn recognition for all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah, following serious compliance violations uncovered during a joint inspection.
The decision came after MoHESR, working alongside Fujairah Free Zone Authority, discovered fundamental breaches in the university's operational mechanisms, programme delivery controls, and adherence to approved national standards.
The inspection revealed that Midocean University's Fujairah office had been offering registration services and conducting educational programmes without obtaining necessary ministry accreditation. Investigators found the institution was running educational activities that do not comply with legislation governing higher education institutions in the UAE.
Officials discovered the university was offering online academic programmes without a clear quality assurance mechanism. Significant discrepancies were also identified between student and programme data submitted to authorities and what was actually observed on site.
Following these findings, MoHESR said it conducted a thorough verification and technical assessment to determine whether the institution met approved national standards. The evaluation results prompted the ministry to withdraw recognition for all qualifications issued by the university.
The institution's status in MoHESR's official recognition lists has now been changed to "not accredited" in accordance with established regulatory procedures.
The ministry said the measure reflects its dedication to protecting students and the academic community whilst safeguarding the credibility of academic qualifications across the Emirates.
“The Ministry aims to ensure that all educational institutions adhere to the regulatory standards that maintain a trustworthy learning environment while preventing unlicensed or misleading educational activities,” it stated.
The ministry has urged students and parents to verify that academic institutions and their programmes are properly licensed and accredited before enrolment.
Verification can be done through MoHESR's official website or by contacting the ministry's Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.
MoHESR reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to enhancing regulatory supervision and governance in cooperation with relevant local and federal authorities to guarantee the highest levels of transparency and compliance.
