Fujairah marine clean-up: 740kg debris removed in volunteer effort

Fujairah: A total of 740 kilograms of marine debris were removed from the seabed off Fujairah during a major volunteer clean-up involving 134 professional divers and community members, organisers said.
The effort marked the seventh and final activity of the national initiative “7 Volunteering Opportunities in 7 Emirates”, held under the theme “Guardians of Marine Life”, highlighting the growing role of community volunteerism in protecting marine ecosystems.
Organised by the Ministry of Community Empowerment in cooperation with Emirates Foundation and the Fujairah Environment Authority, the initiative focused on seabed clean-up and coral reef restoration, alongside awareness programmes promoting marine conservation and community engagement in restoring damaged habitats.
Certified divers carried out detailed underwater operations, removing a range of waste including discarded fishing nets, plastic items and solid debris. Officials said the clean-up helps reduce risks to coral reefs and marine life while improving the overall quality of the coastal environment.
Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said hosting the concluding activity aligns with a nationwide volunteering initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in October last year. The programme aimed to expand the volunteer base to 600,000 people and embed a culture of giving across all sectors.
She noted that strong participation reflects the community’s close connection to the marine environment, pointing to Fujairah’s rich biodiversity across five marine reserves along the eastern coast. The emirate is home to coral reefs and diverse marine species, making it a key destination for diving and eco-tourism in the UAE.
Al Mualla praised the efforts of all participants, describing the initiative as a practical example of cooperation between government bodies, community organisations and volunteers. She stressed the importance of sustaining such initiatives to protect Fujairah’s marine environment for future generations.
The event also featured a panel discussion bringing together representatives from federal and local entities, volunteer leaders, diving associations and fishermen. Discussions focused on community involvement in environmental initiatives and the need to harness youth potential through sustainable volunteer projects that support natural resource protection and align with the UAE’s sustainability goals.
