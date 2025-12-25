Fujairah marine clean-up: 740kg debris removed in volunteer effort

The event also featured a panel discussion bringing together representatives from federal and local entities, volunteer leaders, diving associations and fishermen. Discussions focused on community involvement in environmental initiatives and the need to harness youth potential through sustainable volunteer projects that support natural resource protection and align with the UAE’s sustainability goals.

She noted that strong participation reflects the community’s close connection to the marine environment, pointing to Fujairah’s rich biodiversity across five marine reserves along the eastern coast. The emirate is home to coral reefs and diverse marine species, making it a key destination for diving and eco-tourism in the UAE.

Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said hosting the concluding activity aligns with a nationwide volunteering initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in October last year. The programme aimed to expand the volunteer base to 600,000 people and embed a culture of giving across all sectors.

