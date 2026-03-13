Domestic market needs will be met without disruption, said the Minister at FOIZ
Fujairah: UAE energy supplies remain stable, and the country’s national energy system is operating normally, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said after visiting the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) on Friday.
Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s energy supply chains are functioning efficiently and remain resilient, ensuring that domestic market needs continue to be met without disruption.
On March 3, authorities in Fujairah said they responded to a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) after debris fell following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.
According to the Fujairah Media Office, no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control, and normal operations in the area have since resumed.
The ministry said Al Mazrouei conducted a site inspection to assess the actions taken by emergency teams and relevant authorities to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of critical infrastructure while maintaining operational continuity.
FOIZ functions as a critical global hub for oil storage, trading, and bunkering located outside the Strait of Hormuz, managing over 70 million barrels of capacity. Oil from FOIZ is primarily exported via deep water tanks to international markets (especially Asia) and supplied as bunker fuel to ships at the Fujairah Anchorage Area (FAA).
During the visit, officials briefed the minister on the various rapid-response measures implemented to bring the incident under control and operational plans used to manage emergencies at oil facilities.
He also reviewed coordination mechanisms between emergency response teams and relevant authorities. Authorities also presented an overview of the industrial safety system in place across the zone, including preventive measures and risk management procedures. These measures are designed to protect personnel and facilities while maintaining uninterrupted operations.
Al Mazrouei added that authorities are closely monitoring developments through an integrated national system for emergency management and business continuity to maintain market stability and safeguard essential services.
The minister also praised emergency teams and relevant entities for responding quickly and effectively to contain the incident, highlighting the strong coordination among agencies involved.
The visit included a tour of the emergency response centre and several facilities within the industrial zone, where Al Mazrouei reviewed equipment and procedures to strengthen prevention and rapid response capabilities across the energy sector.
Crude oil prices were heading for another weekly gain on Friday, despite a brief dip after the announcement of a 30-day sanctions waiver on Russian crude stranded on tankers, as the Trump administration moves to ease tightening global supplies. Oil prices have skyrocketed since the start of the war.
At the time of writing, Brent Crude was trading at $99.94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $93.47 per barrel. Both benchmarks were slightly lower than Thursday’s close but remained higher than levels at the start of the week. Murban Crude was priced at $112.93.