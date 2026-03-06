Fujairah Crown Prince commends emergency teams after industrial oil tank fire

Sheikh Mohammed highlights emergency team's dedication
Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) on Friday to review the response efforts following a fire at oil tank in the industrial area.
During the field visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the operations carried out by Civil Defence and emergency teams to contain the incident and secure the surrounding area.
The Crown Prince praised the “heroic and continuous efforts” of the safety and security personnel, highlighting their swift response in managing the situation and safeguarding the facility and nearby community.
Sheikh Mohammed said "On this blessed Friday, as crowds gather in mosques to pray, these heroes persist in their work and dedication on the ground to ensure the safety of people and the land. Let us pray for them during these blessed moments and ask God to protect our homeland and maintain its security and stability."
Addressing officers and emergency responders at the site, Sheikh Mohammed expressed appreciation for their dedication and commitment to public safety.
“We thank you for your efforts and devotion in the field to maintain the safety of people and the land. On this blessed Friday, we pray to God for your safety and that He protects our nation, sustaining its security and stability,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that the safety of residents and the security of vital industrial facilities remain a top priority for the leadership. He also observed the coordination between various agencies involved in the response, noting that the professionalism displayed reflects the UAE’s preparedness in handling industrial incidents.
The Crown Prince was accompanied by Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Crown Prince’s Office; Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police; Major General Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence; Captain Mousa Murad, Director General of Fujairah Port; and Captain Salem Al Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.