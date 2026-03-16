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Drone attack triggers fire at Fujairah petroleum facility, no injuries reported

UAE urges public to avoid rumours after Fujairah facility fire

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Fujairah contains blaze after suspected drone strike on industrial site
Fujairah contains blaze after suspected drone strike on industrial site

Fujairah: A fire broke out at a petroleum industries site in the Emirate of Fujairah following a drone attack, according to an official statement issued by the Fujairah Government Media Office. 

Specialised emergency teams confirmed that the incident resulted in a limited fire at the facility, with no injuries reported. 

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Civil defence units were immediately dispatched to the scene and began containment operations, while emergency services continued efforts to fully control the situation. 

Authorities also urged the public to refrain from circulating rumours and to rely only on official sources for information related to the incident.

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