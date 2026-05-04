Civil defence teams responded immediately, are continuing efforts to contain the incident.
Fujairah: Authorities in Fujairah have confirmed a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone (FOIZ) caused by a drone strike originating from Iran.
According to a statement by the Fujairah Media Office, civil defence teams responded immediately and are continuing efforts to contain the incident.
Authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for information.
The Ministry of Defence said four cruise missiles were detected heading towards the UAE from Iran. Three were successfully intercepted over the country’s territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea.
The ministry added that the sounds heard in various areas were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.
It urged the public to rely on official sources for information, verify facts, and adhere to all public safety instructions issued during warning alerts.