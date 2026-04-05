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Bahrain energy facility fire contained after drone strike

No injuries have been reported

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Fire at Bahrain fuel storage site under control after suspected Iranian strike
Fire at Bahrain fuel storage site under control after suspected Iranian strike
WAM

Bahrain’s BAPCO Energies has confirmed that a tank fire broke out earlier on Sunday at one of its storage facilities, following a hostile Iranian drone attack.

In a statement BAPCO Energies said: "Energies confirms an incident occurred at one of its storage facilities earlier today resulting in a tank fire, as a result of a hostile Iranian drone attack. The fire has been fully extinguished, and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed and evaluated."

No injuries have been reported.

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Emergency response teams acted immediately, coordinating closely with Civil Defense and relevant authorities to contain the incident and safeguard the site. BAPCO Energies said the safety of its employees remains a top priority.

Related Topics:
BahrainUS-Israel-Iran war

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