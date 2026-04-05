Kuwait says Iranian drones hit power substations and desalination plant, causing damage
Highlights
US President Donald Trump made an stark threat to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping as oil prices surge.
As Christians marked Easter, Trump revived warnings of air strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges, after celebrating the rescue of a wounded airman whose fighter jet went down inside Iran.
Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, provoking Trump to demand Sunday: "... you'll be living in Hell," if the strait is not opened.
In a terse follow-up post, the president apparently set a new deadline for Iran to comply: "Tuesday, 8:00 PM" (midnight GMT).
Trump told Fox News that Iran was "close" to making a deal, security analyst Danny Citrinowicz said "the prospect of a negotiated agreement with Iran, at least under current conditions, is close to nonexistent."
UAE authorities have lifted the aerial threats alert and declared the country safe. Residents were instructed to resume normal activities, though they were urged to remain vigilant and follow official updates from official sources.
UAE authorities issued an alert to residents stating that the country's air defence systems had been activated and are currently responding to a missile threat.
US crude (WTI) traded above $114 per barrel and surpassed Brent crude, an unusual inversion that underscores deepening market stress.
Brent — the global benchmark — was above $111, while UAE Murban crude climbed above $114.8, marking strong demand for barrels that can be moved outside chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.
Urals crude, the Russian benchmark, stayed elevated at $121.17, up $15.44, or 14.60%, as of 7.38am on Monday (April 6, 2026) Tokyo | 10.38pm GMT (April 5, 2026). Natural gas prices also rose modestly, reflecting broader energy market tightness.
UAE authorities have lifted the missile alert and declared the country safe, Residents were instructed to resume normal activities, though they were urged to remain vigilant and follow official updates from official sources.
UAE authorities issued an alert to residents stating that the country's air defence systems had been activated and are currently responding to an aerial threat, according to the Ministry of Interior and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions," an X post by the UAE Ministry of Interior states.
The UK Ministry of Defence reported that RAF Regiment gunners successfully engaged hostile threats overnight in a high-threat area of the Middle East, as part of ongoing operations linked to the escalating Strait of Hormuz crisis. The update highlights the RAF Regiment's role in defending key positions amid heightened tensions.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, discussed during a telephone call the brotherly relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work between the two countries in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits their people.
The Syrian President affirmed his pride in the deep-rooted fraternal relations that unite the United Arab Emirates and Syria.
The call also touched on developments in the region and their serious repercussions on its security and stability in light of the continued Iranian terrorist aggression against the UAE and the countries of the region, which targets civilians, facilities and civilian infrastructure and constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of these countries, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
Israeli firefighters were searching for three missing people in the rubble of a residential building in the northern city of Haifa after it was struck by an Iranian missile Sunday.
The direct hit on a seven-storey building tore through parts of the structure, injuring four people, the military and rescue services said.
The strike took place minutes after the military warned it had detected a new round of missiles fired from Iran at around 1500 GMT.
The building was hit by a "direct impact of a missile", a military spokesperson told AFP, confirming the missile was fired from Iran.
Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said four people were wounded when the building sustained a direct hit.
Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters were searching for three missing people "at the scene of a building that has partially collapsed".
An Israeli strike targeted an apartment in a residential building in Ain Saadeh on Sunday, a town east of Beirut in the hills overlooking the city, the state-run National News Agency reported.
The area had until now been spared clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, which on Sunday stepped up its strikes on the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs, including an attack that killed four people near the main public hospital.
The Jordanian Armed Forces announced today that Iranian forces targeted the Kingdom’s territory with two missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours.
The Jordan News Agency (Petra), quoting the Military Media Directorate, confirmed that the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and downed the projectiles, which were directed at sites within Jordanian territory.
The Public Security Directorate reported that relevant units responded to 18 reports of falling fragments and projectiles during the same period.
The State of Qatar announced today that its Armed Forces successfully intercepted an attack involving a number of unmanned aerial vehicles and two cruise missiles.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed the interceptions in a statement reported by the Qatar News Agency.
In a follow-up to the incident reported earlier on Sunday at Khorfakkan Port, resulting from falling debris after a successful interception by air defence systems, the competent authorities confirmed that a fire broke out at the site. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and dealt with the situation swiftly and efficiently, bringing the fire under control, with cooling operations ongoing.
The incident resulted in one Nepalese national sustaining serious injuries and being transferred to hospital for treatment, while three Pakistanis suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
British police said they arrested seven people on Sunday at a protest near an air base in eastern England used by US forces, accusing them of supporting the banned group Palestine Action.
Activists had gathered to protest the alleged use of the Royal Air Force Lakenheath base as a departure point for US aircraft involved in the war in the Middle East.
The Lakenheath Alliance for Peace, which organised the protest, said the seven had been arrested wearing clothing with the message: "We oppose genocide, we support Palestine Action."
Police said the five men and two women had been arrested "on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation".
US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating bombardment, posting a message stating simply: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"
The new deadline, 0000 GMT Wednesday, would push back his ultimatum on Tehran by one day, after which Trump has vowed to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.
Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".
"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in an X post in English, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ghalibaf added that the "only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Washington should abandon "the language of ultimatums" and return to negotiations, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, his office said.
Lavrov's comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it did not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"The Russian side expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by a number of states to de-escalate tensions around Iran will be successful," said a Moscow read-out of Lavrov's conversation with Iran's Abbas Araghchi.
That, it added, "would be facilitated by the United States abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to a negotiating track".
Lavrov and Araghchi also called on Washington to halt "illegal attacks on civilian infrastructure", such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where Russian staff have been working as technicians.
The OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to again increase oil production quotas Sunday, as the ongoing war in Iran and retaliation across the Middle East continues to roil energy markets.
The cartel, which includes key oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as several Gulf states, "decided to implement a production adjustment" of 206,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May.
Israel’s El Al airline announced it has cancelled all flights until April 18, citing ongoing disruptions, as the carrier adjusts operations amid heightened regional tensions and continued uncertainty affecting travel schedules.
Hesham Ahmed Al Refae, spokesperson for the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), said significant material damage occurred at the Oil Sector Complex building and several operational facilities following what he described as an Iranian aggression.
During a media briefing, he confirmed that emergency and firefighting teams efficiently handled multiple fires and that no human injuries were reported.
Al Refae added that the corporation is coordinating with relevant authorities to assess the damage and has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of employees.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Kuwait said that over the past 24 hours, the country’s air defenses detected and neutralised 9 ballistic missiles, 4 drones, and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles.
He confirmed that the attacks caused significant material damage and scattered fires at vital facilities, but no human casualties were reported.
OPEC+ warned on Sunday that repairing energy facilities damaged in recent attacks "is both costly and takes a long time", potentially hitting global oil supplies well into the future.
Its statement also stressed "the critical importance of safeguarding international maritime routes to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy".
Iranian attacks on infrastructure and threats against tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have badly restricted exports from the Gulf.
Authorities in Sharjah said on Sunday they were responding to an incident that targeted Khor Fakkan port earlier in the day, confirming that no injuries had been reported so far.
The Sharjah Government Media Bureau said the relevant authorities in the emirate had immediately dealt with the situation following the incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 5.
It added that no casualties had been recorded to date, without providing further details on the nature of the incident.
Authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely solely on official sources for information, saying updates would be provided.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.
"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.
"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, paid rich tribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s resilience and unity in the face of what he described as blatant Iranian aggression, underscoring GCC’s solidarity at a time of heightened regional tensions.
In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash said: “At a moment when the region faces the treachery of blatant Iranian aggression, I can only commend the resilience and steadfastness of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, standing tall with unbreakable resolve, under wise leadership and a conscious people united in defence of its sovereignty, security and achievements.”
He added: “Nations are measured in times of hardship, and Bahrain, as we have always known it, will remain a formidable bastion against every threat. From the UAE, we express our appreciation and pride, and together we will overcome the forces of aggression and darkness.”
Dubai Media Office calls on people to look beyond fake news and AI-generated videos, to look at how Dubai and the UAE have coped with crises in the past and turned them into moments of opportunity. It released a video explaining its argument:
Israeli strikes on south Beirut and its suburbs killed at least four people on Sunday, a day after Israel threatened to hit Lebanon's main border crossing with Syria, forcing it to close.
The Israeli military also carried out deadly attacks on Lebanon's south, one of which killed seven people including a family of six.
Israel has launched airstrikes across Lebanon as well as a ground invasion in the south since March 2, when armed group Hezbollah entered the war in the Middle East on the side of its backer Iran.
Hezbollah on Sunday claimed to have fired a cruise missile at an Israeli warship off the coast, but the Israeli military told AFP it was "not aware" of such an incident.
US President Donald J. Trump will be holding a major news conference alongside the country's military in the Oval Office, on Monday at 1pm US Time, tweeted the White House.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US leader Donald Trump Sunday on the operation to rescue an airman downed in Iran.
"Congratulations President Trump! All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors," Netanyahu said in a recorded speech.
"This rescue operation reinforces the sacred principle: no one is left behind," he said.
The latest US operation was to rescue an airman whose fighter jet crashed over Iran, while a previous one hours before had brought a pilot to safety.
The Israeli premier further drew parallels between the "daring rescue operations" conducted in the past by the Israeli military and the one carried out by the US inside Iran.
US President Donald Trump said an airman rescued from inside Iran after his warplane was downed was "seriously wounded", and added he would give a news conference the next day.
"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, after previously describing the airman as only "injured" and "safe and sound."
"I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. (1700 GMT)," he wrote.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that three fires broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals plant after debris fell following a successful air defense interception. Emergency response teams acted swiftly to contain the situation.
No injuries were reported. Damage to the site has occurred, and an assessment is currently underway.
The public is urged to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information.
An Israeli strike on south Beirut killed at least four people and wounded 39 on Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry said in a preliminary toll.
The strike hit near Lebanon's largest public hospital, where an AFP team later saw around 20 people leaving the facility, some in tears, as smoke rose from the area and Israeli warplanes were heard overhead.
The area lies adjacent to Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
US President Donald Trump expressed frustration at the situation in the Middle East, threatening greater aggression. In a particularly tough note posted on his Truth Social platform, he wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!|"
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to "choose peace" and criticised global indifference to conflicts, in his first Easter blessing.
"We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people," he told a crowd of faithful in St Peter's Square, also announcing a prayer vigil at the Vatican for April 11.
In a break with a tradition observed for years by his predecessors, Leo did not directly refer to any country in his blessing but this year's Easter celebrations are taking place in the shadow of war in the Middle East.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the acts of rioting, assaults, and attempted vandalism that targeted the Embassy of the brotherly United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as the unacceptable offenses directed at the national symbols of the brotherly United Arab Emirates.
In a statement carried by Saudi News Agency (SPA), the ministry affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of these attacks and all forms of violence against diplomats, stressing the necessity of ensuring the protection of diplomats and diplomatic missions in accordance with relevant international laws and conventions.
No new martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours, the Ministry of Defence said. Since the start of Iran’s attacks, two UAE personnel and one Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces have been martyred.
Civilian deaths now total 10, involving Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationals. Injuries have reached 217, affecting people of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, and more.
The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that it is fully prepared to respond to any threat and will protect the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.
The UAE Ministry of Defencse reported that on April 5, its air defences engaged 9 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile, and 50 drones launched from Iran.
Since the start of Iran’s attacks, UAE air defenses have intercepted a total of 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,191 drones.
The Israeli military said on Sunday the strikes focused on air defense, drone and missile systems.
The announcement comes in the wake of Iran’s downing of two US warplanes.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said several of its operational sites, including Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), were hit in a drone attack, causing fires and significant material damage.
Emergency and firefighting teams, supported by the Kuwait Fire Force, quickly implemented response plans to contain the fires and prevent them from spreading.
KPC confirmed there were no human casualties and that all precautionary measures were taken to protect personnel and secure the facilities. The corporation is coordinating with authorities to assess the damage and reiterated its commitment to the highest safety and security standards.
Oman and Iran held a meeting at the level of undersecretaries from their foreign ministries, with specialists from both sides in attendance, to discuss ways to ensure smooth maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions.
Experts from both countries presented proposals and insights aimed at maintaining the safe flow of vessels through the strategic trade and energy route.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry’s statement was issued after Israeli struck the town of Kfar Hatta near the coastal city of Sidon.
The Israeli military had called on the entire town late Saturday to evacuate.
Kfar Hatta hosts many displaced people who fled from southern Lebanon.
Iran's military said on Sunday that the US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed American fighter jet used an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province.
"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al Anbiya.
He added that "two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed" during the operation.
An India-flagged vessel, Green Asha, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the ninth Indian tanker to transit the crucial maritime corridor since the onset of the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The development comes even as tensions remain elevated and security concerns continue to disrupt one of the world's most vital oil and energy supply routes.
According to reports, Green Asha is an LPG carrier and its successful passage highlights India's continued reliance on the strait despite mounting risks.
The transit follows a series of similar crossings by Indian vessels navigating the conflict-hit region under heightened surveillance.
The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 13 drones over the past 24 hours, continuing to counter hostile attacks targeting the Kingdom.
Since the start of Iran’s aggression, Bahrain’s air defences have successfully intercepted 188 ballistic missiles and 466 drones, the BDF General Command said.
The announcement praised the unwavering vigilance and operational readiness of BDF personnel, noting that their performance ensures the Kingdom’s skies remain secure.
US-Israeli strikes killed five fighters with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the country's northwest on Sunday, state media said.
"Following the brutal attacks of the American-Israeli enemy on the Moghan Plain... five IRGC fighters have attained martyrdom," said Iran's official IRNA news agency, citing a statement by the Guards in the northwestern Ardabil province.
Iran's internet blackout, first imposed well over a month ago, is now the longest nationwide shutdown on record, according to the monitor NetBlocks.
"Iran's internet blackout is now the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, exceeding all other comparable incidents in severity having entered its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours," NetBlocks said in a tweet.
In another tweet, the monitor noted some countries had experienced intermittent or regional-level shutdowns over longer periods, while North Korea had never been connected to the global internet at all.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, discussed the latest regional developments and their serious implications for security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.
The meeting took place during the Italian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated on Sunday a call for negotiations with Israel, saying he wanted to spare his country's south from destruction on the scale seen in Gaza.
"It is true that Israel might want to do in southern Lebanon what it did in Gaza," Aoun said in a televised address, after Israel launched airstrikes and a ground offensive against Hezbollah, destroying several southern Lebanese villages.
"Gaza was destroyed, over 70,000 people were killed, and they eventually sat down and negotiated, so why don't we negotiate... until we can at least save the homes that have not yet been destroyed?" he added.
Strikes killed five people overnight in Iran's southwest during the rescue of a missing US crewmember of a downed American fighter jet, Iranian media reported Sunday.
"Five people were martyred in last night's attack on the Kouh-e Siah area" in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the Tasnim news agency cited provincial official Iraj Kazemijou as saying.
He said the killings took place while the US was trying to find "the pilot or pilots" of the downed fighter jet.
Hezbollah on Sunday said it had targeted an Israeli warship with a cruise missile off the Lebanese coast, the first such claim by the group since the start of the Middle East war.
In a statement, the Iran-backed group said it targeted the vessel 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast, claiming the warship was "preparing to launch attacks on Lebanese territory".
Israeli warships have been used on several recent occasions to launch strikes on Lebanon.
Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to multiple fires at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory after debris fell from a successful air defense interception.
Operations at the factory have been suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported. Authorities urged the public to follow official sources and avoid sharing unverified information.
The dramatic rescue of a US Air Force officer deep inside Iran — after his F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down — has spotlighted one of the most complex and high-risk military operations: Recovering a pilot behind enemy lines.
According to reports from The New York Times and Axios, US special operations forces carried out a massive, multi-layered mission to extract the injured weapons systems officer, who had evaded Iranian forces for more than 24 hours in mountainous terrain.
The operation unfolded as a high-stakes race between US rescue teams and Iranian forces searching for the downed airman — a scenario military planners consider among the most dangerous in modern warfare.
BAPCO Energies has confirmed that a hostile Iranian drone struck one of its storage facilities earlier today, triggering a tank fire. Emergency response teams, working alongside Civil Defense and relevant authorities, acted swiftly to extinguish the blaze.
Iranian authorities on Sunday executed two men convicted of acting on behalf of Israel and the United States during a wave of anti-government protests earlier this year, the judiciary said.
"Mohammad-Amin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast... were hanged after the case was reviewed and the final verdict was confirmed by the Supreme Court," said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.
The two men were involved in anti-government protests that peaked in January, it said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a US aircraft that had been searching for the crewmember of a missing American fighter jet had been destroyed, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
"An American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of a downed fighter jet was destroyed by the fighters of Islam in the southern region of Isfahan," the Tasnim news agency quoted the Guards as saying.
US President Donald Trump said early Sunday the second crew member from the American fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was "SAFE and SOUND" following a search and rescue operation.
US forces have successfully rescued a downed airman from deep behind enemy lines in Iran. President Donald Trump hailed the mission as 'one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history,' noting that the pilot sustained injuries but is now safe.
The miraculous operation comes after a separate rescue of another pilot yesterday, marking the first time in memory that two US pilots were rescued separately from enemy territory without any American casualties. The President praised the military’s overwhelming air superiority and called the operation a moment of national pride.
We will never leave an American warfighter behindDonald Trump
Civil Defence crews have successfully extinguished the blaze at a facility, and no injuries have been reported according the Ministry of Interior. Sirens sounded earlier, and residents were urged to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
The UAE's air defence systems are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the Ministry of Defence said early on Sunday, as loud sounds were reported in several parts of the country.
Pope Leo XIV is set to mark Easter Sunday for the first time as pontiff, with the Middle East war casting a pall over the most important date in the Christian calendar.
The US-born pope, who has emerged as a leading voice against the war, will hold mass in St Peter's Square from 0830 GMT in front of thousands of faithful.
Speaking during an Easter Vigil on Saturday, the pontiff called for "a new world of peace and unity" and decried the divisions created by "war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations".
Leo has repeatedly called for peace in the Middle East and this week directly urged US President Donald Trump to find an "off-ramp".
Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said two power substations and a water desalination facility were targeted by Iranian drones, resulting in significant material damage and the temporary shutdown of two electricity generation units, but with no reported injuries.
The ministry said technical and emergency teams were immediately deployed and are working around the clock, in coordination with relevant authorities, to safeguard the stability of the power and water systems and ensure the continuity of essential services.
Kuwait's military said on Sunday its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones, as Tehran continued its campaign in the Gulf in response to US-Israeli strikes.
"Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the Kuwaiti army posted on X, adding that any explosions heard were the result of air defence interceptions.
An Iranian drone attack had also caused "significant" damage to a government building in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, a finance ministry statement said, adding there were no reports of deaths or injuries.
Israel was targeted by missiles launched from Iran on Sunday, the Israeli military said, in the latest salvo in the Middle East war.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the military said on social media.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that "many" of Iran's military leaders were killed in a huge strike on the Islamic republic's capital.
"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The post included a video showing explosions lighting up a city's skyline at night but did not specify when the military action took place.
The war erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a retaliation that has spread the conflict throughout the Middle East and convulsed the global economy.
Two family members of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have been arrested in the United States after their residency permits were rescinded, the US State Department said Saturday.
"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," a department statement said.
It identified the niece as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar. Her daughter was not named.
Both "are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the statement said, without specifying their whereabouts.
But Iranian media quoted two daughters of Soleimani as saying the pair are not relatives.
"The US State Department's claim is a lie: the people arrested in the United States have no connection to the family," Zeinab Soleimani told the Fars news agency.
Another daughter, Narjes Soleimani, who is a member of Tehran's Islamic City Council, told Iranian state TV: "To this day, no member of the family nor any relative of Martyr Soleimani has resided in the United States."
Day 36: Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down
Day 35: Trump seeks $1.5t defence budget as war intensifies
Day 34: UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'
Day 33: Trump says US to hit Iran 'extremely hard'
Day 32: Debris hits several homes in Dubai, 4 injured