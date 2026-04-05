US President Donald Trump made an stark threat to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping as oil prices surge.

As Christians marked Easter, Trump revived warnings of air strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges, after celebrating the rescue of a wounded airman whose fighter jet went down inside Iran.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, provoking Trump to demand Sunday: "... you'll be living in Hell," if the strait is not opened.

In a terse follow-up post, the president apparently set a new deadline for Iran to comply: "Tuesday, 8:00 PM" (midnight GMT).

Trump told Fox News that Iran was "close" to making a deal, security analyst Danny Citrinowicz said "the prospect of a negotiated agreement with Iran, at least under current conditions, is close to nonexistent."