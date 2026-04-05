Bahrain intercepts 13 drones in 24 hours, destroys 466 drones since Iran aggression

The announcement praised the vigilance and operational readiness of BDF personnel
Dubai: The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 13 drones over the past 24 hours, continuing to counter hostile attacks targeting the Kingdom.
Since the start of Iran’s aggression, Bahrain’s air defences have successfully intercepted 188 ballistic missiles and 466 drones, the BDF General Command said.
The announcement praised the unwavering vigilance and operational readiness of BDF personnel, noting that their performance ensures the Kingdom’s skies remain secure.