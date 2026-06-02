The ministry affirmed that the necessary legal action would be taken against violators
The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced a ban on citizens travelling to Iran and Iraq, citing the “ongoing tension in the current security situation.”
The advisory is part of wider precautionary measures taken amid rising regional instability.
Authorities have instructed Bahraini citizens to refrain from travel to the two countries until further notice. The ministry affirmed that the necessary legal action would be taken against violators.
No timeline has been provided for when the restriction may be lifted.
The decision comes as several Gulf countries maintain heightened security alerts due to escalating regional developments.
Bahrain has repeatedly issued advisories and safety measures in recent months in response to security risks linked to the broader geopolitical situation.
The travel restriction reflects ongoing efforts by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry to strengthen public safety measures and manage risks linked to regional conflicts.