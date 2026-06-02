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Bahrain bans citizens from travelling to Iran and Iraq

The ministry affirmed that the necessary legal action would be taken against violators

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Interior Ministry cites security risks as Bahrain blocks trips to Iran, Iraq
Interior Ministry cites security risks as Bahrain blocks trips to Iran, Iraq
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The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced a ban on citizens travelling to Iran and Iraq, citing the “ongoing tension in the current security situation.”

The advisory is part of wider precautionary measures taken amid rising regional instability.

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Citizens urged to comply with directive

Authorities have instructed Bahraini citizens to refrain from travel to the two countries until further notice. The ministry affirmed that the necessary legal action would be taken against violators.

No timeline has been provided for when the restriction may be lifted.

Regional tensions drive precautionary measures

The decision comes as several Gulf countries maintain heightened security alerts due to escalating regional developments.

Bahrain has repeatedly issued advisories and safety measures in recent months in response to security risks linked to the broader geopolitical situation.

Part of wider security posture

The travel restriction reflects ongoing efforts by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry to strengthen public safety measures and manage risks linked to regional conflicts.

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Bahrain

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