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Bahrain raises readiness level, urges caution on suspicious objects

Authorities call for vigilance as Bahrain boosts defensive preparedness nationwide

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Bahrain reports IRGC-linked network targeting Shia community
Bahrain reports IRGC-linked network targeting Shia community
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The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has announced that all its units and services are operating at the highest levels of readiness and full defensive preparedness, according to a Bahrain News Agency (BNA) report.

The General Command said it is proud of the advanced combat readiness and vigilance demonstrated by its personnel in carrying out national duties to defend the Kingdom and safeguard its achievements.

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Public urged to avoid suspicious objects

The BDF urged the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching or handling any unfamiliar or suspicious objects that may result from attacks.

It advised residents and citizens to immediately report such items to the relevant authorities.

Engineering units on standby

The General Command confirmed that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain fully prepared to safely deal with such objects, ensuring the protection and safety of all citizens and residents.

Related Topics:
BahrainUS-Israel-Iran war

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