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Pakistan signals readiness to host next round of Iran-US talks

Pakistan PM Sharif says Islamabad hopes to facilitate a fresh round of negotiations soon

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on September 26, 2025, shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L), Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (R) posing with US President Donald Trump (C) at the White House in Washington, DC. File photo for illustrative purpose only
This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on September 26, 2025, shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L), Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (R) posing with US President Donald Trump (C) at the White House in Washington, DC. File photo for illustrative purpose only
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Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan is prepared to host the next round of Iran-US talks “very soon”, positioning Islamabad at the centre of renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.

The statement came as regional and global powers intensified backchannel negotiations to secure a broader understanding between Washington and Tehran following months of heightened hostilities and mediation efforts led by Pakistan.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised US President Donald Trump for his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace” and described recent discussions involving key regional leaders as “very useful and productive”.

High-level call

The premier said Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, represented Islamabad during a high-level call involving leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

“The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region,” Sharif noted.

“Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon,” he added.

Peace framework

The remarks followed Trump’s statement on Truth Social in which he said a “very good call” had taken place with regional leaders regarding an emerging peace framework involving Iran.

Trump claimed that a memorandum of understanding had been “largely negotiated” between the United States, Iran and other regional countries, adding that final details would be announced soon and that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open.

However, Iran’s Fars news agency disputed parts of Trump’s claims, particularly regarding control of the strategic waterway.

The latest diplomatic push comes amid mounting pressure from the United States and its Middle East allies to secure a breakthrough in negotiations. Trump recently warned that military strikes could resume if talks failed to deliver results within a limited time frame.

Mediation role

Pakistan has played an increasingly visible mediation role since tensions escalated following US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, including the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad previously brokered a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran in April and later hosted direct talks between the two sides. Although those negotiations ended without a formal agreement, Pakistan continued efforts to narrow differences through diplomatic engagement.

Iran visit

Field Marshal Munir recently concluded a high-level visit to Tehran, where he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

According to Pakistan’s military media wing, the engagements were held in a “positive and constructive environment” and contributed to “encouraging progress towards a final understanding”.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the diplomatic momentum, saying dialogue and diplomacy must prevail over confrontation to ensure regional peace and stability.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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