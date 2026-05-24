Pakistan signals readiness to host next round of Iran-US talks

Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan is prepared to host the next round of Iran-US talks “very soon”, positioning Islamabad at the centre of renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.

Islamabad previously brokered a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran in April and later hosted direct talks between the two sides. Although those negotiations ended without a formal agreement, Pakistan continued efforts to narrow differences through diplomatic engagement.

Pakistan has played an increasingly visible mediation role since tensions escalated following US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, including the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest diplomatic push comes amid mounting pressure from the United States and its Middle East allies to secure a breakthrough in negotiations. Trump recently warned that military strikes could resume if talks failed to deliver results within a limited time frame.

Trump claimed that a memorandum of understanding had been “largely negotiated” between the United States, Iran and other regional countries, adding that final details would be announced soon and that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open.

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