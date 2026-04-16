Pakistan: Sharif diplomacy, army outreach boost peace efforts

The parallel engagements in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye and Tehran underscore Islamabad’s growing effort to position itself as a facilitator of dialogue at a time when conflict dynamics in the region have raised concerns over energy security, trade stability and broader geopolitical escalation.

In Doha, Sharif met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shortly after his arrival on Thursday, where both leaders discussed the rapidly evolving regional situation. The prime minister said both sides “underscored the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and close international coordination to ensure peace and stability.”

Prime Minister Sharif’s four-day diplomatic visit, running from April 15 to 18, has already taken him to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with Türkiye next on the itinerary. According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the visits are focused on “ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security,” with a strong emphasis on de-escalation and coordinated international responses to instability in the Middle East.

The Qatari Emir, in turn, praised Pakistan’s role in promoting diplomatic engagement, reportedly expressing “deep appreciation for Pakistan’s pivotal role in supporting efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.” Both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining secure energy supply chains and avoiding further disruption in global markets.

He reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of recent attacks affecting Qatar and other regional states, adding, “We conveyed our full solidarity with the brotherly people of Qatar.” Sharif also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s gesture of sending fighter jets to escort his aircraft upon entering Qatari airspace, calling it a reflection of “exceptionally warm and generous hospitality.”

Earlier in Saudi Arabia, Sharif met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in what officials described as a warm and constructive exchange focused on strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional stability. The prime minister also visited Madina, where he offered prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, underscoring the spiritual dimension of his visit.

The combined civilian and military outreach reflects Pakistan’s attempt to act as a stabilising force amid heightened tensions following months of hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Regional energy corridors, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, remain a central concern for global markets and Gulf economies.

Iranian state media confirmed meetings between General Munir and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has played a role in earlier rounds of indirect talks. Discussions reportedly focused on regional stability and the need to prevent further escalation in the Gulf.

The outcome of this coordinated diplomatic effort remains uncertain, but the tone emerging from regional capitals suggests cautious openness to de-escalation. Sharif himself has stressed that stability in the region is “not optional but essential for global economic and energy security.”

Prime Minister Sharif is expected to carry this message further at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, where Pakistan will present its position alongside other global leaders. Officials say the focus will remain on “dialogue over confrontation” and “collective security over unilateral escalation.”

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.