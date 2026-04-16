Tehran threatens to choke key trade lanes while Washington explores new talks in Pakistan
The United States announced that it is tightening sanctions against Iran's oil industry as Tehran keeps up its closure of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the Mideast war.
The new punishment targets oil transport infrastructure by slapping sanctions on more than two dozen people, companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the Treasury Department said.
"Treasury is moving aggressively with 'Economic Fury' by targeting regime elites like the Shamkhani family that attempt to profit at the expense of the Iranian people," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, alluding to a financial pressure campaign against Iran.
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Hardliner Mohsen Rezaei, a top military adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned Wednesday that Iran would take ground-invading US soldiers hostage and sink American ships enforcing a military blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping waterway for oil, gas and other Gulf exports.
Battleships in the US armada "can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them," Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Khamenei last month, told state TV.
Rezaei added it would be "great" if Washington launched a ground invasion of Iran as "we would take thousands of hostages and then for each hostage we would get a billion dollars."
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will "for sure" participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the Middle East war.
"Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help," Infantino said on broadcaster CNBC.
"But Iran has to come they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play," he said of the team's upcoming matches scheduled in the United States in June.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has posted a video showing him welcoming Pakistan's Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who is on a visit with his team to Iran. The Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran bearing a new message from Washington after President Donald Trump indicated talks could resume "this week" following last weekend's failed negotiations in Islamabad.
"Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong—and shared."
A supertanker heading to Iraq has made a second attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf, even as Iran warned that Red Sea trade could grind to a halt as US naval blockade threatens the fragile ceasefire. The crude carrier Agios Fanourios I, which is not blacklisted by any jurisdiction, becomes the first crude tanker to move west through the Hormuz chokepoint since the US began a naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman on Monday. The Malta-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) was broadcasting a route to Basrah, Iraq, according to marine vessel-tracking data.
The US Central Command said that it turned back an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that tried to slip past the US blockade after departing Bandar Abbas port, exiting the Strait of Hormuz and moving along Iran’s coastline. In a post, the military said the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance “successfully redirected” the vessel, which was heading back toward Iran.
White House announced that the US is currently in discussions regarding the possibility of holding a second round of negotiations with Iran in Pakistan.
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and US President Donald Trump discussed the latest regional and international developments on Wednesday during a phone call, amid the rapid escalation in the region. The discussion focused particularly on the repercussions of recent tensions on the security of international navigation, the stability of energy markets, and global supply chains.
The United States said on Wednesday it was discussing a possible second round of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan and was optimistic about reaching a deal, as Tehran threatened to shut down Red Sea trade unless Washington lifted a naval blockade on its ports.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters further talks "would very likely" be in the Pakistani capital, saying: "Those discussions are being had" and "we feel good about the prospects of a deal."
Day 47: US optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran
Day 46: 2 days to US-Iran talks in Pakistan? Trump thinks so
Day 45: US, Iran discuss 'another round' of direct talks
Day 44: US to begin 'blockade' of Iranian ports on Monday
Day 43: 3-way talks with the US and Iran begin in Pakistan
Day 42: Trump says Iran has 'no cards' as Vance heads for talks
Day 41: Kuwait condemns drone attacks, US warns vs Hormuz toll