GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

US and Iran edge towards talks again as blockade standoff deepens

Tehran threatens to choke key trade lanes while Washington explores new talks in Pakistan

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
IranUS-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, meets with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir in Tehran, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, meets with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir in Tehran, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP
Washington is pushing for fresh peace talks with Iran in Pakistan, with cautious optimism over a possible deal despite rising tensions. Tehran has warned it could disrupt Red Sea trade if a US naval blockade continues, as a Pakistani delegation carries a new message to revive stalled negotiations after last week’s failed round in Islamabad. In the UAE, life has returned to normal, with schools resuming in-person classes from Monday. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates:

US announces new sanctions against Iran oil sector

The United States announced that it is tightening sanctions against Iran's oil industry as Tehran keeps up its closure of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the Mideast war.

The new punishment targets oil transport infrastructure by slapping sanctions on more than two dozen people, companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the Treasury Department said.

"Treasury is moving aggressively with 'Economic Fury' by targeting regime elites like the Shamkhani family that attempt to profit at the expense of the Iranian people," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, alluding to a financial pressure campaign against Iran.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Iran warns US ships, soldiers

Hardliner Mohsen Rezaei, a top military adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned Wednesday that Iran would take ground-invading US soldiers hostage and sink American ships enforcing a military blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping waterway for oil, gas and other Gulf exports.

Battleships in the US armada "can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them," Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Khamenei last month, told state TV.

Rezaei added it would be "great" if Washington launched a ground invasion of Iran as "we would take thousands of hostages and then for each hostage we would get a billion dollars."

Iran participating in World Cup, FIFA president confirms

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will "for sure" participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the Middle East war.

"Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help," Infantino said on broadcaster CNBC.

"But Iran has to come they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play," he said of the team's upcoming matches scheduled in the United States in June.

Pakistan's Field Marshal Munir visits Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has posted a video showing him welcoming Pakistan's Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who is on a visit with his team to Iran. The Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran bearing a new message from Washington after President Donald Trump indicated talks could resume "this week" following last weekend's failed negotiations in Islamabad.

"Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong—and shared."

Iraq-bound supertanker makes second run at Hormuz blockade

A supertanker heading to Iraq has made a second attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf, even as Iran warned that Red Sea trade could grind to a halt as US naval blockade threatens the fragile ceasefire. The crude carrier Agios Fanourios Iwhich is not blacklisted by any jurisdiction, becomes the first crude tanker to move west through the Hormuz chokepoint since the US began a naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman on Monday. The Malta-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) was broadcasting a route to Basrah, Iraq, according to marine vessel-tracking data.

US naval blockade of Iran: 'Zero ships' have broken through — Centcom

The US Central Command said that it turned back an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that tried to slip past the US blockade after departing Bandar Abbas port, exiting the Strait of Hormuz and moving along Iran’s coastline. In a post, the military said the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance “successfully redirected” the vessel, which was heading back toward Iran.

White House: US in discussions for second round of Iran talks in Pakistan

White House announced that the US is currently in discussions regarding the possibility of holding a second round of negotiations with Iran in Pakistan.

Qatari Emir, US President discuss de-escalation, energy market stability

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and US President Donald Trump discussed the latest regional and international developments on Wednesday during a phone call, amid the rapid escalation in the region. The discussion focused particularly on the repercussions of recent tensions on the security of international navigation, the stability of energy markets, and global supply chains.

US optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran

The United States said on Wednesday it was discussing a possible second round of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan and was optimistic about reaching a deal, as Tehran threatened to shut down Red Sea trade unless Washington lifted a naval blockade on its ports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters further talks "would very likely" be in the Pakistani capital, saying: "Those discussions are being had" and "we feel good about the prospects of a deal."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The operation was not coordinated with authorities in Tehran, US media outlet Axios said.

US warships transit Strait of Hormuz: media

2m read
A commercial shipping vessel near the Hormuz Strait.

Trump cautions Iran against imposing Hormuz 'toll fees'

2m read
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

What we know so far about the US-Iran ceasefire deal

3m read
Trump blasts NATO, allies over Iran war

Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire: Full statement

2m read