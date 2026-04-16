Distance learning to continue for some UAE schools on Monday

Some Sharjah schools make in-person learning must for students using own transport
Dubai/ Sharjah: As UAE schools prepare for the gradual return to in-person learning from Monday, April 20, some schools have informed parents they will not be reopening their campuses on that date — while certain schools have made physical attendance compulsory for students who travel by private transport.
Leams Education, which runs several schools across the UAE, has confirmed it will not resume on-campus learning on Monday. CEO and director Nabil Hasan Lahir told Gulf News the schools required additional time to complete final-stage staff training, safety drills, emergency preparedness protocols, and full compliance documentation before KHDA could grant formal approval to reopen.
"Distance learning will continue next week to ensure a safe, fully compliant, and well-coordinated reopening," he said.
On the learning model going forward, Lahir said a carefully phased transition to hybrid learning would follow KHDA approval, with rotational attendance, reduced on-campus density, and clearly defined timetables. He added that the schools had robust contingency plans in place to switch back to full remote learning immediately if circumstances changed — including trained staff, established online platforms, and structured timetables to ensure continuity without disruption.
Many Dubai schools echoed the same position with some saying they will continue distance education for at least one week while some said they will operate remotely until further notice.
Dubai Scholars told parents in a circular it will not reopen physically on Monday and continue online learning until further notice, citing pending KHDA approval. "This approval process will take a few days as there are many requirements that need to be compliant," the circular read.
At Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, principal Hitesh Bhagat struck a more reassuring tone in a personal letter to parents, saying the school hoped to reopen "at the earliest opportunity — likely Monday or Tuesday" — though this too remained subject to a successful on-site KHDA inspection.
"As parents, nothing matters more than the safety and wellbeing of our children, and I want to assure you that this remains at the centre of every decision we make," Bhagat wrote. He confirmed he would write to parents on Sunday with a confirmed date.
Bhagat also addressed how classes would be structured, noting that KHDA guidelines do not permit a teacher to deliver lessons simultaneously to both in-person and online students. For primary school, students opting for distance learning would be placed in a dedicated online class, while senior school students would follow a full hybrid timetable with adjusted groupings where possible.
Several other Dubai schools have similarly begun surveying parents on their preferred mode of learning as institutions plan hybrid arrangements ahead of the phased return.
JSS Private School in Dubai also told parents that online classes would continue until further notice, while it worked to fulfil all mandatory KHDA requirements.
In a circular signed by principal Chitra Sharma, the school said it was also gauging parent preferences asking families whether they would send their children to school in the absence of bus transport, should the school meet all minimum requirements for reopening.
All schools confirmed there would be no bus services available, in line with government directives.
The UAE Ministry of Education announced on Thursday that school bus operations would be postponed for all public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools across the country during the current phase, to allow time for operational readiness in coordination with transport authorities and municipalities. The measure is subject to weekly review.
In Sharjah, at least one school has taken a stricter approach. A parent confirmed to Gulf News they had received a circular stating that students who travel by private car would be required to attend school in person — with no option to opt for remote learning.
Students who normally use the school bus, however, would be given a choice between in-person and remote learning. The circular made clear that once a learning method was selected, it could not be changed. If in-person learning was chosen, the parent or guardian would be responsible for dropping off and picking up the student each day. The school said supervisors would contact families to confirm their preferred mode.