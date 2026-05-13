Dubai schools ease fee burden with flexible plans, discounts and deferred payments
Dubai: School fees remain one of the most significant expenses for families across the UAE, many parents are exploring ways to manage costs more effectively and schools are responding with a range of flexible options to help.
Parents have been reaching out to schools to discuss payment arrangements that better suit their circumstances. In turn, several institutions have been engaging openly with families, looking to offer practical solutions.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools (IHS) in Dubai, said that whilst some parents have come forward to discuss financial support or revised payment terms, the volume has remained broadly consistent with previous years.
"A small number of parents have approached us for financial support or flexible payment arrangements, the overall number is not significantly higher than in previous years," Vasu told Gulf News.
What sets IHS apart, is its long-standing commitment to keeping fees low. For nearly a decade, the school has held its tuition fees steady, a conscious decision taken despite rising operational costs, sector-wide inflation, and regulatory permission from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to implement increases.
"This stability has been a conscious decision rooted in our belief that education must remain within reach for all families and accessible to all," Vasu said.
IHS, a non-profit institution that has served the Indian community in the UAE for 65 years, offers one of the lowest fee structures in the region. Crucially, its bus fees, uniform fees, and book fees have all remained unchanged for many years, a rare feat at a time when ancillary costs at many schools continue to climb.
For nearly a decade, we have not increased our tuition fees, despite rising operational costs and inflation across the education sector and in spite of being permitted by KHDA to increase fees. This stability has been a conscious decision rooted in our belief that education must remain within reach for all families and accessible to all.
Vasu added that flexible tuition fee payment is being adopted on a review basis for certain families. "We continue to offer flexible payment plans for families who require additional assistance. Our team works closely and confidentially with parents to create solutions that ease financial pressure whilst ensuring uninterrupted learning for every child."
IHS does offer sibling discounts, customized payment plans and scholarships for eligible students, but another notable thing they have done to alleviate the pressure on families regarding tuition fees is for students shifting campuses within HIS from the Al Garhoud campus to the Oud Metha campus. Under KHDA rules, these students are treated as new admissions, which usually means parents must make large upfront payments.
“Recognising this, we completely overhauled the timeline. We gave parents a comfortable nine-month window to spread 50 per cent of the fees that were due as part of the transition to the new campus and then entirely deferred the remaining 50 percent to the following academic year. This provided significant relief to all parents.”
On the question of transport costs, another significant outgoing for many UAE families, IHS has adopted a particularly parent-friendly stance. Vasu confirmed that bus fees will not be charged for any days mandated for distance learning by regulatory authorities.
We have also upheld our commitment that no bus fees will be charged for any days mandated for distance learning by regulatory authorities. This ensures that parents pay only for services actually utilized, reinforcing our principles of fairness, transparency, and trust.Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools (IHS)
Another school in Dubai, Credence High School is also moving to accommodate families navigating tighter budgets. Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of the school, said the institution is mindful of the evolving pressures facing households and is doing what it can within the framework of KHDA guidelines.
"As per KHDA regulations, tuition fees are structured and payable on a term-wise basis; however, to provide greater flexibility and convenience to families, the school also facilitates monthly payment options for parents who may require it," Singh said.
In addition, Credence offers sibling discounts and scholarship opportunities for eligible students in Grade 11 and 12.
To provide greater flexibility and convenience to families, the school also facilitates monthly payment options for parents who may require it. In addition, the school extends sibling discounts and scholarship opportunities for eligible students in Grades 11 and 12.
She added that parents experiencing financial difficulties should not suffer in silence.
"Parents experiencing financial concerns are encouraged to connect with the school directly," she said, adding that Credence is maintaining open lines of communication and extending support wherever reasonably possible, whilst ensuring the continuity of quality education and student services.