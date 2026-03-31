UAE school group waives transport fee during distance learning

Compassionate move to benefit families of over 20,000 students in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman
Dubai: A UAE education group on Tuesday announced a waiver of transport fees across all its institutions in the country, describing it as “a compassionate and timely measure to support families during the current situation.”
The Woodlem Education announced the waiver with effect from April 2026.
The relief measure, which comes in the wake of the shift to online learning, will benefit parents of more than 20,000 students across 10 educational institutions: eight schools and two nurseries.
The group clarified that the transport fee for March had already been collected and the waiver will be applicable from April since the authorities have now extended distance learning until April 17 with possible extensions if required.
“Transport fees will not be charged during the period of online learning. Once schools resume on-site operations at any point, transport fees will automatically be reinstated and added to the student’s account,” it said.
The announcement has come at a time when several parents across the country have been looking forward to such a decision amid the ongoing regional unrest and Iranian aggression on the country.
Describing the decision as a responsibility towards the community, Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, said: “At Woodlem, we believe education goes beyond classrooms. In challenging times like these, standing by our parents and easing their concerns becomes our priority. This is a small step to support the Woodlem family.”
“The initiative has been widely seen as a thoughtful and humane gesture, reinforcing Woodlem Education’s commitment to not just academic excellence, but also to the well-being of its students and their families,” he stated.
He further added that the situation will be closely monitored and the decision will be reviewed based on further developments.
Woodlem Education operates four Indian curriculum schools, three British curriculum schools and one American curriculum school across Dubai and Ajman, along with two nurseries in Sharjah with a student strength of over 20,000.
Earlier this month, the group had clarified that it did not intend to apply for a special permission for in-person learning during the period of distance learning.