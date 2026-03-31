KHDA explains extension of distance learning for private educational institutions
Dubai: In a new update posted on Tuesday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has confirmed that distance learning will continue across all private educational institutions in the emirate for an additional two weeks, from Monday, April 6 until Friday, April 17, 2026.
The extension comes as authorities continue to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of students and academic and administrative staff across Dubai's private education sector.
In its announcement, KHDA said: "In line with our commitment to the safety of students and academic and administrative staff, and to ensure the continuity of education, distance learning has been extended across all private educational institutions in Dubai for an additional two weeks, from April 6 to April 17, 2026."
The authority added: "The safety of our education community remains our highest priority. We encourage everyone to rely on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information."
The KHDA announcement follows a broader UAE-wide extension of distance learning until April 17, confirmed by the Ministry of Education on Monday night. The ministry's decision covers all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide, with the situation to be reviewed on a weekly basis — meaning the April 17 date could be revised depending on developments.
The extension builds on a period of sustained remote learning that began on March 2 and was further extended at the start of Term 3 on March 23, after the spring break was brought forward by a week.
For Dubai schools following Asian curricula, which had been scheduled to reopen on campus on April 6 to begin their new academic year, the extension means they will now have to start the new term online instead.
The fresh extension also seems to have put on hold any plans for on-site reopening, even though KHDA had earlier indicated that private educational institutions could submit formal requests to resume in-person learning — with each application to be assessed on its own merits and referred to the Ministry of Education for a final decision.
KHDA also oversees higher educational institutions in Dubai and its announcement covers all private educational institutions without distinction.
Hence, it is not immediately clear whether universities will be permitted to continue the phased return to campus for priority academic programmes, as announced separately by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in coordination with the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.
The ministry's directive seen by Gulf News permits the phased return of higher education institutions to campus from Monday, March 30, specifically for programmes requiring clinical training, laboratory use, or direct practical and field-based application. It also allows examinations to be held on campus.
Gulf News has reached out to KHDA for clarification.