GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

KHDA, Parkin partner to digitise parking access for Dubai schools

New system will enable real-time checks, remove manual approvals for students and staff

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
KHDA, Parkin partner to digitise parking access for Dubai schools
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has signed a strategic collaboration framework with Parkin Company PJSC to streamline parking subscription services for educational institutions across the emirate.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The partnership will introduce a digitally integrated process designed to simplify parking subscription applications for students and staff. The current system relies on manual approvals from educational institutions and document submissions to verify eligibility.

Under the new framework, KHDA and Parkin will integrate their systems to allow real-time eligibility verification for applicants seeking educational parking subscriptions. The entities said the process is aimed at reducing administrative steps and improving user experience while maintaining data privacy standards.

Discounted parking plans

Parkin said the initiative forms part of its wider support for Dubai’s education sector, including parking arrangements around schools during peak pick-up and drop-off periods and operational support during school events.

The company also offers discounted parking subscriptions for educational establishments and students at AED100 per month and AED1,000 annually, representing savings of up to 80 per cent.

Dr Amna Al Maazmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Growth and Human Development Sector at Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said the partnership supports Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy by advancing digital transformation and improving convenience and accessibility for students, educators and parents.

Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin Company PJSC, said the collaboration would remove manual processes and make services more accessible and efficient for Dubai’s education community.

Parkin operates around 229,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai as of the end of 2025 under concession agreements and partnerships across the emirate. The company said customers completed 141 million parking transactions in 2025 through its digital payment and parking management systems.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
KHDAUAE schools

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

KHDA confirms on-site classes and exams to continue from May 11

In-person learning resumes in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman

2m read
Dubai's KHDA confirms back-to-school schedule

Dubai's KHDA confirms back-to-school schedule

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purpose only.

KHDA announces early childhood centres' reopening date

2m read
AI-powered platform launched for UAE national talent

AI-powered platform launched for UAE national talent

2m read