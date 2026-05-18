KHDA, Parkin partner to digitise parking access for Dubai schools

Under the new framework, KHDA and Parkin will integrate their systems to allow real-time eligibility verification for applicants seeking educational parking subscriptions. The entities said the process is aimed at reducing administrative steps and improving user experience while maintaining data privacy standards.

The partnership will introduce a digitally integrated process designed to simplify parking subscription applications for students and staff. The current system relies on manual approvals from educational institutions and document submissions to verify eligibility.

Parkin operates around 229,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai as of the end of 2025 under concession agreements and partnerships across the emirate. The company said customers completed 141 million parking transactions in 2025 through its digital payment and parking management systems.

Dr Amna Al Maazmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Growth and Human Development Sector at Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said the partnership supports Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy by advancing digital transformation and improving convenience and accessibility for students, educators and parents.

The company also offers discounted parking subscriptions for educational establishments and students at AED100 per month and AED1,000 annually, representing savings of up to 80 per cent.

Parkin said the initiative forms part of its wider support for Dubai’s education sector, including parking arrangements around schools during peak pick-up and drop-off periods and operational support during school events.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.