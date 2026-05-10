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Dubai schools to resume in-person learning from Monday

KHDA confirms on-site classes and exams to continue from May 11

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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All Dubai schools return to classrooms under strict safety protocols
All Dubai schools return to classrooms under strict safety protocols
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that all educational institutions in the emirate will resume on-site learning from Monday, May 11, 2026, following the latest directives from relevant authorities.

The move is aligned with comprehensive safety protocols designed to maintain a secure and supportive environment for students across all schools.

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Student safety remains priority

KHDA said the wellbeing of students, staff and families continues to be the top priority across Dubai’s education sector.

The authority also urged the public to depend only on official announcements and avoid circulating unverified information.

Exams to proceed as scheduled

KHDA confirmed that examinations will continue in person as planned under approved academic frameworks.

It added that schools are fully prepared to shift between learning models when required, ensuring uninterrupted education delivery under all circumstances.

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