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Sharjah schools and nurseries to resume in-person learning from Monday

Safety measures to stay as Sharjah restores full on-campus education

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Students of Delhi Private School, Sharjah, return to campus in high spirits after the winter vacation.
Students of Delhi Private School, Sharjah, return to campus in high spirits after the winter vacation.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the resumption of in-person learning for all students, teaching staff and administrative personnel across educational institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, including private schools and nurseries, effective Monday, May 11, 2026.

The authority said the decision applies to all institutions in the emirate as part of efforts to ensure the continuity of the educational process.

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Safety protocols to remain in place

SPEA affirmed that educational institutions will continue implementing approved safety and security protocols and procedures to support the smooth delivery of education.

It added that schools and nurseries will remain prepared to activate alternative learning models when necessary, in line with ongoing developments and assessments.

Commitment to educational continuity

The authority stressed its commitment to ensuring a seamless learning environment while maintaining flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances if required.

Further updates, SPEA said, will be communicated through official channels when necessary.

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EducationSharjah

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