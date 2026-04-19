GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Three US university students hurt in shooting

The shooting took place in an area of Iowa City not far from campus

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Three US university students hurt in shooting
Unsplash

Three students at the University of Iowa were wounded in a shooting off campus early Sunday, the school president said.

The shooting took place in an area of Iowa City not far from campus that is popular for nightlife with numerous restaurants.

Police said officers responded to a report of a "large fight" just before 2am (0700 GMT). The investigation was ongoing, but that no arrests have been made so far.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

University president Barb Wilson confirmed that three students were wounded, and urged students to seek counseling if needed.

The United States, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence that kills thousands of people every year. Shootings on or near college campuses occur frequently.

Two people were killed by gunfire at South Carolina State University in February. And two people were killed and nine others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Brown University in December.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mays Samer, and Femi Latheef share how they feel on returning to campus

UAE students share back-to-school feelings

4m read
Pupil kills four, wounds 20 in Turkey school shooting

Pupil kills four, wounds 20 in Turkey school shooting

2m read
The motive for the attack was unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkey.

Gunman opens fire at a school in Turkey, wounding 16

2m read
Student opens fire at high school in southeastern Turkey, 16 people wounded

Turkey school shooting: Student opens fire, 16 injured

1m read