Three US university students hurt in shooting

The shooting took place in an area of Iowa City not far from campus
Three students at the University of Iowa were wounded in a shooting off campus early Sunday, the school president said.
The shooting took place in an area of Iowa City not far from campus that is popular for nightlife with numerous restaurants.
Police said officers responded to a report of a "large fight" just before 2am (0700 GMT). The investigation was ongoing, but that no arrests have been made so far.
University president Barb Wilson confirmed that three students were wounded, and urged students to seek counseling if needed.
The United States, where firearms are readily available, has a long history of gun violence that kills thousands of people every year. Shootings on or near college campuses occur frequently.
Two people were killed by gunfire at South Carolina State University in February. And two people were killed and nine others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Brown University in December.