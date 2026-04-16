From excitement to nerves, students across the UAE share how they feel
Dubai: There is a familiar energy returning to campuses across the UAE. Backpacks are being repacked, alarms are being reset and school runs are back on the agenda. The Ministry of Education has confirmed that schools and universities will resume full in-person learning from April 20, 2026, and for many families, the shift feels less like a policy update and more like a return to normal life.
Gulf News spoke to students across the country, from Grade 3 all the way to university final years, to find out how they are feeling about walking back through those doors.
For many students, the announcement came as a genuine relief. Khalifa Adel Alharbi, a 20-year-old Emirati data science student at Higher Colleges of Technology Abu Dhabi, is ready to hit the ground running. "I'm excited to get back, learn new things, and have a fresh start. It'll definitely be better than online. I've missed the real campus experience," he says.
Souad El Hage, 21, a Lebanese student at Sorbonne University, echoes that sentiment. "Going back to university after what feels like a long time is really exciting. It's nice to be back on campus and get into a routine again, even if it takes a bit of time to adjust," she says.
I've missed the real campus experience.
For Femi Latheef, a third-year Game Development student at SAE University, the return carries extra weight. Studying a creative discipline remotely felt like losing access to something essential. "Part of the creative process is the space and environment you are in," she explains.
"When that space is no longer accessible, a part of the learning experience becomes inaccessible too." With friends scattered across the city and university serving as their common ground, the time away was felt deeply. "A lot of us live so far away from each other and university was like a commonplace for all of us to meet and learn together."
A lot of us live so far away from each other and university was like a commonplace for all of us to meet and learn together.
Nina Al Saadoon, a 20-year-old British psychology student at Abu Dhabi University, puts it simply. "From logging into meetings on my laptop to studying with friends in cafes, nothing could have replaced the feeling of stepping into campus and having that sense of community again."
It's nice to be back on campus and get into a routine again, even if it takes a bit of time to adjust.
For senior students, the return feels especially significant. Mays Samer, a Grade 12 student at Al Zuhour Private School, was worried she might not get to finish her final year the way she had always imagined. "As soon as the disruption started, I feared I wouldn't be able to experience the rest of my senior year like any other normal girl my age," she says. Now, with school back in session, that worry has lifted.
On the question of learning, Mays is clear about where she thrives. "I generally feel a lot more motivated at school compared to being at home. From my personal experience, even the usual high achievers noticed a drastic decrease in understanding and motivation while studying remotely. Taking longer to understand lessons, not taking notes as often. The difference was real."
Nothing could have replaced the feeling of stepping into campus and having that sense of community again.
The transition back to the classroom can be a complex experience for students, bringing a mix of social and academic adjustments.
At Al Estiqlal Private School, Grade 9 student Elia Samer acknowledges that while returning to a social environment has its challenges, the academic benefits are clear. She notes that face-to-face instruction is significantly more effective for her learning style, finding the structure of a physical classroom more efficient than online alternatives.
Her younger sister Jood, who is in Grade 3, shares this balanced perspective. While she enjoys reuniting with her friends, she also recognizes that the classroom environment helps her stay focused.
Jood observed that during distance learning, it was easier to lose concentration, whereas in-person teaching provides the necessary guidance to keep her engaged and on track with her assignments. Beyond academics, she values the social interaction of school as a vital component of her overall well-being.