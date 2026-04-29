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Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘Back to School’ road safety lectures for students

The lectures also addressed the growing use of electric scooters in residential areas

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘Back to School’ road safety lectures for students
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The Abu Dhabi Police has launched a comprehensive series of road safety lectures across the emirate’s schools to instil safe transport habits as students return for the new academic term.

The "Back to School" initiative, led by the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, is designed to curb accidents and manage the increased road congestion typically seen during the morning and afternoon school runs. Officers visiting campuses emphasised that early education in traffic culture is a "fundamental pillar" in the UAE’s broader "Smart Road Security" strategy.

Focus on bus safety

During the sessions, police personnel provided practical demonstrations on vehicle safety, focusing on the correct use of seat belts and the importance of remaining seated while a vehicle is in motion. Particular attention was paid to the "danger zones" surrounding school buses, with students instructed on the specific protocols for boarding and alighting safely to avoid blind spots.

The Directorate noted that the intensification of these programmes is a direct response to the heightened traffic density around school zones, which requires heightened commitment from all road users to protect lives and reduce preventable collisions.

Regulation of electric scooters

The lectures also addressed the growing use of electric scooters among youth in residential areas. Students were briefed on mandatory safety gear, the requirement to use designated cycling paths, and the risks associated with high speeds or riding in crowded, pedestrian-heavy zones.

According to officials, the campaign aims to foster a sense of individual responsibility from a young age. Beyond vehicle safety, the programme covered pedestrian rules, specifically the necessity of using marked crossings and avoiding distractions when navigating near the road.

Encouraging positive behaviour

To reinforce the messaging, the Abu Dhabi Police distributed awareness-themed gifts to participants at the conclusion of the lectures. The initiative serves to encourage the adoption of safe traffic behaviours as part of a student's daily routine rather than a one-time lesson.

This outreach follows a wider departmental push to enhance patrols in school zones and ensure motorists adhere to stop-sign regulations on school buses as the academic year gets fully underway.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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