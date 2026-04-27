Focus on road during school morning peak hours, dismissal times
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and remain fully focused while driving near school zones, warning against distractions that could endanger students and pedestrians.
In a statement, police highlighted the need for heightened vigilance around school zones, particularly during morning peak hours and dismissal times, when traffic congestion and pedestrian movement increase significantly.
Drivers were advised to reduce speed, adhere to pedestrian crossings and come to a complete stop at school bus signs, stressing that using mobile phones or any other distractions while driving poses a serious risk to others.
Authorities said road safety is a shared responsibility, calling on parents and all road users to cooperate and promote safe driving practices to ensure a secure environment for students.
Abu Dhabi Police added that awareness and enforcement campaigns will continue as part of efforts to enhance smart road safety and community wellbeing.