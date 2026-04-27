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Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to stay focused near schools

Focus on road during school morning peak hours, dismissal times

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to stay focussed while driving near school zones.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to stay focussed while driving near school zones.
X Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and remain fully focused while driving near school zones, warning against distractions that could endanger students and pedestrians.

In a statement, police highlighted the need for heightened vigilance around school zones, particularly during morning peak hours and dismissal times, when traffic congestion and pedestrian movement increase significantly.

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Drivers were advised to reduce speed, adhere to pedestrian crossings and come to a complete stop at school bus signs, stressing that using mobile phones or any other distractions while driving poses a serious risk to others.

Authorities said road safety is a shared responsibility, calling on parents and all road users to cooperate and promote safe driving practices to ensure a secure environment for students.

Abu Dhabi Police added that awareness and enforcement campaigns will continue as part of efforts to enhance smart road safety and community wellbeing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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