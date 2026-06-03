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Kuwait arrests motorist for filming air defences intercepting Iranian missiles while driving

Authorities warn against sharing footage of military operations during regional tensions

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Motorist was arrested for filming the interception of Iranian missiles while driving, causing a traffic accident.
Motorist was arrested for filming the interception of Iranian missiles while driving, causing a traffic accident.
KUNA

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a social media user who filmed and published videos showing the country's air defence systems engaging Iranian missile attacks while driving, causing a traffic accident in the process, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that he was detained after authorities monitored footage posted online showing the interception of missiles by Kuwait's air defences during a period of heightened regional tensions.

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Investigations found that the suspect had used a mobile phone to record videos while operating a vehicle, resulting in a road accident and violating traffic and public safety regulations, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the publication and circulation of images or videos related to military and security sites, defence operations or field-readiness measures constitute irresponsible behaviour that could harm the public interest and compromise security and safety requirements.

It stressed that legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the rules and warned that there would be no leniency in enforcing the law.

The ministry renewed its call on citizens and residents to comply with official instructions and regulations, saying the law would be applied firmly against offenders, particularly in light of the exceptional circumstances facing Kuwait and the wider region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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