Authorities warn against sharing footage of military operations during regional tensions
Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a social media user who filmed and published videos showing the country's air defence systems engaging Iranian missile attacks while driving, causing a traffic accident in the process, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said that he was detained after authorities monitored footage posted online showing the interception of missiles by Kuwait's air defences during a period of heightened regional tensions.
Investigations found that the suspect had used a mobile phone to record videos while operating a vehicle, resulting in a road accident and violating traffic and public safety regulations, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the publication and circulation of images or videos related to military and security sites, defence operations or field-readiness measures constitute irresponsible behaviour that could harm the public interest and compromise security and safety requirements.
It stressed that legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the rules and warned that there would be no leniency in enforcing the law.
The ministry renewed its call on citizens and residents to comply with official instructions and regulations, saying the law would be applied firmly against offenders, particularly in light of the exceptional circumstances facing Kuwait and the wider region.