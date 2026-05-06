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Filming missile interceptions? Here’s why it’s a risk you shouldn’t take

UAE residents urged to prioritise safety and follow the law

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Photo for illustrative purposes only
Photo for illustrative purposes only
Pixabay

Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has shared a reminder from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), urging residents to avoid filming missile interceptions or approaching falling debris.

In Facebook post, NCEMA has stressed that “safety matters.” Taking and sharing photos or videos of such incidents may appear harmless but can lead to unintended consequences like misleading the public, causing unnecessary concern, and interfering with response efforts.

"Rely only on official sources for accurate information, and report any debris through the proper channels," said NCEMA.

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Why filming can be dangerous

According to authorities, photos or videos of air defence operations and falling fragments can unintentionally reveal sensitive details, including locations or response patterns.

Even short clips shared online may provide information that could be misused or misinterpreted.

During heightened tensions, these disclosures can compromise public safety and national security. What might be seen as a moment worth documenting could create risks for the wider community.

Legal consequences can be serious

Beyond safety concerns, UAE residents have been repeatedly warned that recording and sharing security-related incidents may breach cybercrime and national security laws.

These regulations apply to all forms of digital content, including photos, videos, and AI-generated material.

Violations can result in serious consequences with strict penalties such as heavy fines and possible imprisonment.

Arrests highlight the risks

Last March, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has confirmed the arrest of two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) after allegedly posting videos related to recent missile attacks in the Emirates.

With this, the embassy has called on OFWs in the country to strictly follow local rules, particularly when it comes to online activity and sharing content during sensitive situations.

A matter of public responsibility

Meanwhile, authorities have reiterated that public cooperation plays a crucial role during emergencies. Choosing not to film or share such incidents is not only a matter of personal safety, but also a responsibility to others.

"Your awareness and cooperation help protect everyone," stated NCEMA.

In the UAE, putting the phone down during such instances is not just about following the law, but also about protecting lives and maintaining public safety.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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