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Philippine embassy confirms arrest of 2 OFWs over missile-attack video, reiterates call for strict adherence to UAE laws

Mission says legal aid provided, urges community to follow UAE laws on online content

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE authorities have consistently warned the public against recording or circulating footage of air defence operations, missile interceptions, or other security-related incidents, as sharing such could breach national security and cybercrime regulations.
UAE authorities have consistently warned the public against recording or circulating footage of air defence operations, missile interceptions, or other security-related incidents, as sharing such could breach national security and cybercrime regulations.
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Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been arrested in the UAE following reports that they allegedly posted videos related to the recent missile attacks in the country.

In a statement, the embassy has noted that it immediately contacted relevant UAE authorities after receiving information about the arrests to verify the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The embassy has confirmed the identities and current location of the two arrested individuals, both of whom are OFWs in the UAE.”

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Legal assistance

According to the embassy, they have been in communication with the families of the two OFWs to provide updates and support.

“Legal assistance is being extended to the arrested individuals through the Embassy’s retained legal counsel.”

Moreover, the embassy has requested permission from UAE authorities to conduct a consular visit to the detained Filipinos. Such visits are subject to approval by the competent authorities handling the case.

Identities withheld

Additionally, the Philippine mission has stressed that it will not release the names or personal details of the individuals involved at this stage.

This decision has been made in view of the ongoing investigation and at the request of the families of the arrested OFWs.

“The Embassy wishes to reassure the public that it remains fully committed to providing all necessary legal and consular support to the affected Filipino nationals.”

Strict adherence

Meanwhile, the embassy has also renewed its call to all Filipinos living and working in the UAE to follow the rules, particularly those governing online activity.

“The Embassy reiterates its advisory for all Filipinos in the UAE to strictly adhere to local laws and regulations concerning the creation, posting, and sharing of photos, videos, and other online content, including AI-generated material, particularly in the context of the current regional situation.”

UAE authorities have consistently warned the public against recording or circulating footage of air defence operations, missile interceptions, or other security-related incidents, as sharing such could breach national security and cybercrime regulations.

It may also expose sensitive locations or operational information that could compromise public safety. Those found violating these laws may face strict penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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