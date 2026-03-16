Major offences that could get one year jail and Dh100,000 fine and why they are dangerous
Dubai: In sweeping actions announced over the weekend, the UAE's Attorney-General ordered the arrest of 35 people from nine countries for sharing videos and images related to the ongoing Iranian aggression on the UAE on social media.
The arrests, announced on Saturday and Sunday, were made for publishing video clips on social media platforms containing misleading, fabricated content and content that harmed defence measures and glorified acts of military aggression against UAE.
Here is everything you need to know about one of the most significant crackdowns on digital misinformation in the country in recent history.
The UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi announced ordering the first batch of 10 arrests on Saturday, March 14, followed by a further 25 on Sunday, March 15.
Both actions came amid continuous monitoring of digital platforms during a period of regional tensions which revealed a coordinated pattern of harmful content being shared widely online.
The Attorney-General had earlier warned against photographing, publishing, or circulating images and videos documenting incident sites or damage resulting from the fall of projectiles or shrapnel.
He had stressed that disseminating such materials or inaccurate information can incite public panic and create a false impression of the country's actual situation.
The authorities identified the accused by their initials and nationality. Their photographs were published with a black bar covering their eyes.
First batch: 10 arrests announced on Saturday, March 14
M.H (Iran) A.N (Pakistan) D.F (Vietnam) M.A (Philippines) Y.A (Egypt) M.M (Nepal) M.L (Cameroon) A.P (India) P.S (India) and N.G (Bangladesh)
These 10 were accused of publishing video clips on social media containing misleading and fabricated content.
Investigations revealed they posted real footage of air defence systems intercepting attacks, clips of projectiles on the ground, and videos of crowds observing events.
They also circulated AI-generated footage falsely suggesting explosions, strikes on prominent landmarks, and large fires across various areas of the UAE.
Some videos exploited children's emotions to falsely imply security threats, while others claimed the destruction of military facilities or attributed foreign incidents to UAE locations.
Second batch: 25 arrests announced on Sunday, March 15
This group was divided into three categories based on the nature of their alleged offences.
P.S (Nepal) S.C.H (India) S.S (India) D.S (India) B.S (India) H.G (Philippines) A.M (Philippines) S.H.A (Pakistan) M.F (Egypt) M.W (India) A.K (India) and S.C.H (India) (a second individual sharing the same initials).
These 12 published and circulated authentic video clips documenting the passage and interception of missile attacks in UAE airspace or their resulting impact.
They also filmed gatherings of people monitoring these events, adding commentary and sound effects suggesting active aggression to incite public anxiety and panic.
Authorities say such footage risks exposing the country's defensive capabilities and allows hostile accounts to promote misleading narratives.
M.R (Bangladesh) H.A (Nepal) A.A (India) F.K (India) R.S (India) M.K.H (India) and H.S (India)
These seven have been accused of publishing fabricated visual contents created through artificial intelligence or recirculated footage of incidents from outside the UAE while falsely claiming they occurred within it.
The clips contained synthetic scenes of explosions and missiles, often featuring national flags or specific dates to lend false credibility to the content and mislead the public.
M.R (Pakistan) A.R (India) M.P (India) M.R (India) F.K (India) and S.H.S (India)
These six have been accused of publishing contents glorifying a hostile state and its political and military leadership, promoting its regional military actions as achievements.
This included praising the leadership of that state and recirculating propaganda that authorities say serves hostile media discourse and harms the UAE's national interests.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police apprehended 45 individuals of various nationalities for filming locations during ongoing incidents and publishing the footage online, alongside circulating inaccurate and misleading information.
According to the police, such posts could provoke public concern and spread rumours within the community.
Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday confirmed that necessary legal and administrative measures have been taken against those involved.
The Attorney-General explained the stakes. "Publishing such clips, whether real or fabricated, could affect public security and create confusion, in addition to providing hostile media with material that could be used to distort facts, undermine confidence in the competent authorities and potentially reveal aspects of the country's defensive capabilities."
He also described exploiting cyberspace to spread misleading content as "a criminal offence,” particularly critical, "given the military aggression currently faced by the State."
Under UAE law, the offences carry a prison sentence of no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000.
The Public Prosecution has ordered all 35 defendants remanded in custody and referred them to expedited trial.
The Attorney-General warned that "anyone proven to be involved in such acts will face immediate criminal accountability."
The UAE authorities have been issuing warning against filming and circulating incidents related to the war and spreading rumours from the early days of the Iranian aggression on the country.
The Attorney-General has clarified that "the competent authorities will continue to monitor such practices and take firm legal action against those responsible.”
He added that the Public Prosecution "will not tolerate any attempt to exploit cyberspace or modern technologies to spread misleading information or fabricated content that affects the security of the state or disturbs public order."