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Abu Dhabi Police arrest 375 for filming sites and spreading false information

Individuals referred to Public Prosecution for legal action in line with applicable laws

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi Police arrest 375 for filming sites and spreading false information
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police said they had arrested 375 people of various nationalities for filming sensitive locations and spreading misleading information related to current events on social media platforms.

The individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action in line with applicable laws, authorities said.

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Police stressed their continued commitment to maintaining security and public safety in cooperation with relevant authorities across the emirate, noting that such practices constitute clear violations of laws designed to protect society and preserve stability.

Abu Dhabi Police said that despite repeated warnings, some individuals had continued to ignore official instructions. Authorities said they would not hesitate to take firm legal action against anyone found to be spreading panic or attempting to mislead public opinion, which they described as offences punishable by law. 

Abu Dhabi Police also urged the public to verify the accuracy of information before sharing it, rely on official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

They added that community awareness and adherence to laws play a vital role in protecting lives and property and in maintaining a safe and stable environment for all residents.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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