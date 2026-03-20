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Abu Dhabi Police arrest 109 for filming and sharing misinformation amid regional tensions

Individuals filmed events and shared misleading content on social media

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Crackdown amid regional tensions: Abu Dhabi Police detain 109
Crackdown amid regional tensions: Abu Dhabi Police detain 109

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 109 individuals of various nationalities who filmed sites and events and shared inaccurate information on social media amid ongoing regional tensions.

Authorities said these actions could stir public opinion and spread rumours among community members.

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The police have taken legal and administrative measures against those involved, as part of ongoing efforts to monitor violations related to social media misuse.

Officials emphasised that such behaviour violates applicable laws and regulations and can negatively impact community security and ongoing procedures.

Authorities urged the public to verify information and rely only on official sources, advising against filming or sharing event-related content. This is aimed at safeguarding the safety of procedures and protecting public interest.

Arrests so far

  • 45 held last week in Abu Dhabi by the Criminal Investigation Directorate for filming locations and sharing misleading content online.

  • 35 arrested over the weekend by the UAE Attorney-General for posting videos and images related to Iranian aggression.

  • 10 defendants ordered arrested by UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi for publishing misleading and fabricated clips, including real and AI-generated footage.

  • 109 individuals previously arrested by Abu Dhabi Police for filming sites and disseminating inaccurate information online.

Authorities emphasised that such behaviour violates laws, threatens community security, and disrupts official procedures. The public is urged to rely solely on authorised sources and refrain from sharing unverified content to safeguard safety and national security.

Related Topics:
Abu DhabicybercrimeUS-Israel-Iran war

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