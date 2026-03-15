UAE authorities have warned residents not to film or share footage from security incidents, saying online posts can expose critical information that could be exploited by hostile groups or actors.

Dubai: Think before you click — taking photos or videos of incident sites, can do more harm than it seems. A seemingly harmless snapshot could reveal sensitive details like nearby roads, entrances, exits or movement patterns, potentially putting lives at risk and disrupting emergency operations.

A photo of a street scene, for example, may identify nearby roads, entry points or exits. Videos shared in real time may also show movement patterns or indicate where people are gathering.

According to officials, such posts can provoke public concern and contribute to the spread of rumours within the community.

The Criminal Investigation Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police said 45 people of various nationalities were arrested for filming locations during ongoing incidents and posting the footage online.

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