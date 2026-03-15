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UAE residents beware: What you reveal when filming incident sites – and why it’s risky

UAE authorities have warned residents not to film from security incident sites

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Avoid sharing inaccurate information or filming at security incident sites.
Avoid sharing inaccurate information or filming at security incident sites.
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Dubai: Think before you click — taking photos or videos of incident sites, can do more harm than it seems. A seemingly harmless snapshot could reveal sensitive details like nearby roads, entrances, exits or movement patterns, potentially putting lives at risk and disrupting emergency operations.

UAE authorities have warned residents not to film or share footage from security incidents, saying online posts can expose critical information that could be exploited by hostile groups or actors.

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The warning comes as police confirmed dozens of arrests linked to filming incidents and circulating misleading information online.

Authorities say sharing incident footage can lead to:

  • Revealing sensitive locations

  • Identifying movement patterns and gathering times

  • Assisting hostile groups in analysing potential targets

  • Exposing details of daily routines and neighbourhoods

  • Highlighting roads, entrances and exits

  • Putting civilians and emergency responders at risk

How incident footage can expose sensitive information

The National Media Authority has urged the public to avoid filming security incident sites or sharing unverified information on social media.

In a statement, the authority said images or videos captured at incident sites can unintentionally reveal critical details.

A photo of a street scene, for example, may identify nearby roads, entry points or exits. Videos shared in real time may also show movement patterns or indicate where people are gathering.

Even everyday footage can reveal routines and vulnerabilities that might otherwise remain unnoticed.

Such material, the authority warned, could be analysed by hostile groups seeking to identify potential targets.

Authorities stressed that public awareness and responsible online behaviour are an important part of protecting community safety.

45 arrested for filming locations and spreading misinformation

Authorities have already taken enforcement action against individuals accused of violating these guidelines.

The Criminal Investigation Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police said 45 people of various nationalities were arrested for filming locations during ongoing incidents and posting the footage online.

Police said those detained were also accused of circulating inaccurate and misleading information on social media.

According to officials, such posts can provoke public concern and contribute to the spread of rumours within the community.

Legal and administrative measures have been taken against those involved.

Follow official sources for updates

Authorities emphasised that maintaining public safety is a shared responsibility between security agencies and the community.

Officials warned that misusing social media to share sensitive footage or false information violates UAE laws and regulations.

Residents are urged to avoid sharing unverified content and rely on updates from official government channels during any security incident.

The National Media Authority said responsible online behaviour and greater public awareness can play a key role in protecting both individuals and the wider community.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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