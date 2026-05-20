100 gold pieces, pottery vessels found at historical site
Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission announced the discovery of a collection of Abbasid-era gold jewellery at the Dariyah archaeological site in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region during the fourth season of excavation and survey work at the site.
The commission said the discovery included around 100 gold pieces believed to have formed a complete jewellery set dating back to the Abbasid period.
According to archaeologists, the artefacts feature floral decorative motifs arranged in geometric patterns, including multi-petalled flower designs centred with coloured stones mounted in gold frames.
The collection also includes a large circular ornament inlaid with coloured stones in a symmetrical design, alongside multi-coloured beads and finely crafted gold separators.
Officials said the jewellery was produced using advanced techniques including hand-hammering and shaping of gold sheets, decorative embossing and stone inlay work, reflecting the sophisticated craftsmanship and development of goldsmithing during the Abbasid era.
Excavations at the site also uncovered architectural remains from the same period, including stone building foundations, mud walls, fire pits, plastered rooms, pottery vessels and metal tools.
The commission said the findings indicated human settlement at the site dating back to the late third century AH and underscored the strategic importance of Dariyah along historic Hajj and trade routes.
The discovery forms part of broader efforts by Saudi authorities to document, preserve and study archaeological sites across the kingdom in line with the cultural objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.