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Saudi Arabia uncovers Abbasid-era gold jewellery at archaeological site

100 gold pieces, pottery vessels found at historical site

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A collection of 100 gold pieces dating back to Abbasid-era found at the Dariyah archaeological site in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region.
A collection of 100 gold pieces dating back to Abbasid-era found at the Dariyah archaeological site in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region.
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Heritage Commission announced the discovery of a collection of Abbasid-era gold jewellery at the Dariyah archaeological site in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region during the fourth season of excavation and survey work at the site.

The commission said the discovery included around 100 gold pieces believed to have formed a complete jewellery set dating back to the Abbasid period.

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According to archaeologists, the artefacts feature floral decorative motifs arranged in geometric patterns, including multi-petalled flower designs centred with coloured stones mounted in gold frames.

The collection also includes a large circular ornament inlaid with coloured stones in a symmetrical design, alongside multi-coloured beads and finely crafted gold separators.

Officials said the jewellery was produced using advanced techniques including hand-hammering and shaping of gold sheets, decorative embossing and stone inlay work, reflecting the sophisticated craftsmanship and development of goldsmithing during the Abbasid era.

Excavations at the site also uncovered architectural remains from the same period, including stone building foundations, mud walls, fire pits, plastered rooms, pottery vessels and metal tools.

The commission said the findings indicated human settlement at the site dating back to the late third century AH and underscored the strategic importance of Dariyah along historic Hajj and trade routes.

The discovery forms part of broader efforts by Saudi authorities to document, preserve and study archaeological sites across the kingdom in line with the cultural objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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