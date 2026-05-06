Discovery highlights early pilgrimage history
Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission said it had documented an early Islamic inscription dating back to the first century Hijri along the historic Darb Zubayda pilgrimage route in the Hail region.
The inscription was identified at Dhali’ al-Nis, south of Samira governorate, on one of the key routes used by pilgrims travelling from Kufa to Mecca, the commission said.
Officials said the discovery underscores the historical significance of the site as a major crossing point for pilgrims and provides further evidence of the geographical spread of early Islamic routes.
The inscription, carved on a flat granite rock with quartz veins, includes a supplication seeking forgiveness for a man named Ibrahim ibn Ziyad, along with a quotation from the closing part of a verse from Surah Al-Baqarah.
Authorities said the content reflects the spiritual and humanitarian messages conveyed in early Islamic inscriptions and highlights the faith-based nature of writings left by travellers along pilgrimage routes.
The find forms part of the commission’s wider efforts to document and preserve archaeological sites across the kingdom, as Saudi Arabia continues to promote its cultural heritage as a living record of human history.
The Heritage Commission said it would continue surveying and recording such sites to protect them and enhance their cultural and historical value.