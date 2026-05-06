GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia uncovers 1st-century Hijri Islamic inscription on ancient Hajj route

Discovery highlights early pilgrimage history

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Islamic inscription dates back to the first century Hijri along the historic Darb Zubayda pilgrimage route in the Hail region.
The Islamic inscription dates back to the first century Hijri along the historic Darb Zubayda pilgrimage route in the Hail region.
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission said it had documented an early Islamic inscription dating back to the first century Hijri along the historic Darb Zubayda pilgrimage route in the Hail region.

The inscription was identified at Dhali’ al-Nis, south of Samira governorate, on one of the key routes used by pilgrims travelling from Kufa to Mecca, the commission said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Officials said the discovery underscores the historical significance of the site as a major crossing point for pilgrims and provides further evidence of the geographical spread of early Islamic routes.

The inscription, carved on a flat granite rock with quartz veins, includes a supplication seeking forgiveness for a man named Ibrahim ibn Ziyad, along with a quotation from the closing part of a verse from Surah Al-Baqarah.

Authorities said the content reflects the spiritual and humanitarian messages conveyed in early Islamic inscriptions and highlights the faith-based nature of writings left by travellers along pilgrimage routes.

The find forms part of the commission’s wider efforts to document and preserve archaeological sites across the kingdom, as Saudi Arabia continues to promote its cultural heritage as a living record of human history.

The Heritage Commission said it would continue surveying and recording such sites to protect them and enhance their cultural and historical value.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The initiative is designed to improve infrastructure and service quality at the holy sites, easing congestion and reducing physical strain on pilgrims, particularly the elderly and those with health conditions.

74 escalators installed in Mina to ensure Hajj safety

1m read
Civil Defence urged the public to remain in safe locations, avoid flood-prone valleys and areas of water accumulation.

Saudi Arabia braces for thunderstorms, flash floods

2m read
Amid the unstable conditions, the Civil Defence issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.

Saudi warns of storms until Friday

1m read
Kaaba works complete as first Hajj pilgrims arrive

Kaaba works complete as first Hajj pilgrims arrive

2m read