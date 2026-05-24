Pilgrims flock to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

Faithful converge on Mecca as Saudi Arabia boosts security amid regional tensions
Despite the Middle East war, there was never any doubt in Fadel's mind that he would attend this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
"Even if the war were still ongoing, I would not have backed out," the 49-year-old US national, who asked that only his first name be used, told AFP.
"We are undoubtedly in the safest place in the world," he added.
This sentiment is common among many Muslims from Western nations who have come to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj in the wake of the devastating war in the Middle East.
This year's rites, drawing Muslim worshippers from across the world, follow waves of Iranian strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia and its neighbours after the United States and Israel attacked the Islamic republic in late February.
An uneasy ceasefire has largely held since April, even though negotiations between the United States and Iran have failed to reach agreement.
On Saturday, both sides indicated that an agreement could come soon, but fears remained that fighting could resume at any moment.
Saudi authorities have stepped up field operations for the Hajj season, deploying integrated traffic plans to manage movement across Makkah and the holy sites, prevent unauthorised vehicle access, and ensure smooth transport between Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.
The system is supported by smart traffic-control technology and trained personnel on the ground to monitor flow, ease congestion and enhance pilgrim safety.
Authorities are also regulating vehicle permits within designated time slots, directing authorised traffic along planned routes, and allocating dedicated bus lanes to ensure timely transfers between sites. Stop stations are being managed under a structured operational system to maintain efficiency throughout the pilgrimage.
Despite concerns over regional instability, many pilgrims say performing the sacred rite remains their priority.
Sayed, a 47-year-old Australian who will attend the Hajj for the seventh time, said there were no "second thoughts about coming here", even as his own government issued an advisory urging citizens to reconsider travel to the region.
"When you make the intention to come, you come with a reason and a purpose. And that's why you're here and put your faith in God that everything will be fine," he told AFP while standing outside Mecca's Grand Mosque.
As more than a million pilgrims poured into the holy city ahead of the Hajj, the breadth and diversity of the global Islamic community was on vivid display, with many carrying paraphernalia such as bags and umbrellas showing their country of origin.
"This is an opportunity that comes once in a life and I decided not to miss it," said Ibrahim Diab, a 63-year-old German national, despite the "shaky situation in the region".
But even amid the euphoric atmosphere in Mecca ahead of the hajj, some pilgrims said fears about the war had troubled them ahead of the journey.
"I was very anxious about it," 36-year-old British accountant Imad Ahmad told AFP.
But he also said there was no doubt that he would continue on his journey to Mecca.
"I will come, whichever way I can, inshallah," he added.
With inputs from Saudi Press Agency