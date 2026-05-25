GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Hajj 2026: A sacred journey in pictures

Pilgrims begin sacred journey in Mecca amid heat and regional tensions

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Muslims from across the globe gather in the holy city of Mecca for Hajj 2026, one of Islam’s most significant annual pilgrimages. From moments of deep prayer to vast crowds moving in unison, these images capture the devotion, unity and spirit of the sacred journey.
Muslims from across the globe gather in the holy city of Mecca for Hajj 2026, one of Islam’s most significant annual pilgrimages. From moments of deep prayer to vast crowds moving in unison, these images capture the devotion, unity and spirit of the sacred journey.
AFP
1/11
Muslim pilgrims perform evening prayers around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. More than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad for this year’s Hajj, according to Saudi authorities.
AP
2/11
A Muslim pilgrim becomes emotional upon arriving at the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca during the Hajj pilgrimage.
AFP
3/11
Saleh bin Saad Al Murabba, commander of the Hajj passport forces, said the foreign pilgrim arrivals had surpassed 1.5 million. Many worshippers described a mix of gratitude and relief at being able to undertake the journey.
AFP
4/11
Muslim worshippers walk through the Grand Mosque complex beneath cooling water-mist fans in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
AFP
5/11
A group of pilgrims discuss the rituals of circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.
AP
6/11
A Muslim pilgrim prays in front of the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
AFP
7/11
A Muslim pilgrim records a live video while praying as worshippers circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.
AFP
8/11
As temperatures soar, pilgrims have been performing rituals in intense heat, circling the Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque while using umbrellas, fans and water sprays to cope.
AFP
9/11
A Muslim pilgrim feeds pigeons outside the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage at the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,
AP
10/11
A Muslim pilgrim reacts as a volunteer sprays water to help cool worshippers outside the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca.
AP
11/11
Female Muslim worshippers take photographs as they arrive at the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, within the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Hajj

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj 2026 begins as pilgrims gather in Mecca

2m read
Muslim worshippers leave the Grand Mosque complex after offering prayers in the holy city of Mecca on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Madinah Buses suspends services for Hajj operations

1m read
Muslim worshippers gather to pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on May 22, 2026 ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims flock to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

2m read
Muslim pilgrims pray as they circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

24/7 hotline in 11 languages for pilgrims

1m read