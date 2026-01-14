Hidden rock art dating back 5,000 years uncovered in Saudi Arabia

New discoveries in Soudah Peaks hint at early life, rituals and lost stories
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission, in partnership with Soudah Development Company, has announced the discovery of 20 rock formations bearing ancient inscriptions within the Soudah Peaks Project area, in what experts describe as some of the oldest cultural evidence yet identified in the region.
According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), carvings and inscriptions are believed to date back between 4,000 and 5,000 years, offering a rare glimpse into the lives, beliefs and environments of early communities that once inhabited the area.
Spanning more than 636.5 square kilometres, the project area encompasses Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa Governorate in Asir region, a landscape that researchers now say holds deep historical and cultural significance.
Among the most notable findings are Thamudic inscriptions, an ancient epigraphic script associated with the Thamud tribe. The rock surfaces also feature carvings of animals, including ibexes, hyenas and ostriches, as well as scenes of hunters, dancers, palm trees and weapons, reflecting aspects of daily life, ritual practices and ecological conditions in antiquity.
According to the commission, the discoveries confirm that Soudah and Rijal Almaa were long-standing centres of human settlement and cultural activity, playing a vital role in the region’s historical development.
The findings emerged from a joint archaeological survey conducted under a memorandum of understanding between the Heritage Commission and Soudah Development Company.
The survey was carried out in four scientific phases, including data collection, site analysis, documentation and the identification of high-value archaeological locations, forming the foundation for their long-term protection and future integration into development plans.
Rijal Almaa is a stunning 900-year-old historic village and governorate in the Kingdom's Asir region, famous for its unique stone, mud, and wood architecture, colorful patterns, and role as a vital ancient trade hub linking Yemen, Makkah, and the Levant.
