GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia unveils 12,000-year-old rock art discovery in Al Nafud desert

Life-size engravings in Al Nafud desert reveal early artistic skill and prehistoric life

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia unveils 12,000-year-old rock art discovery in Al Nafud desert

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission announced the discovery and documentation of an extraordinary collection of life-size rock art engravings in the Al Nafud desert, dating back between 11,400 and 12,800 years. The findings, published in Nature Communications, mark the earliest scientifically dated phase of rock art in the Kingdom.

The engravings were uncovered south of the Al Nafud Al Kabir desert in the Hail Region under the “Green Arabia Project,” in collaboration with an international team of researchers from local and global universities and research centres.

The study documented 176 carvings, including 130 life-size depictions of camels, ibexes, horses, gazelles, and the now-extinct aurochs. Some images span up to three meters and are located in elevated, difficult-to-access areas, highlighting the remarkable skill and effort of the ancient artists.

Researchers said the art was created during a humid climatic phase between 13,000 and 16,000 years ago, a period that allowed human populations to thrive in regions that are now arid. The discovery sheds light on the development of rock art, prehistoric lifestyles, and the cultural and economic links connecting the northern Arabian Peninsula with neighbouring regions.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Deep Purple will perform in Dubai, in November.

7 best upcoming Dubai concerts worth your time

4m read
This highly anticipated concert marks AGAM’s return to the UAE, promising a night packed with nostalgia, musical mastery, and boundary-pushing performances

Indian fusion band Agam to rock Dubai this weekend

2m read
In Wadi Al-Fann, AlUla, stands one of Saudi Arabia’s most striking natural wonders — the Fish Rock. Nearly 200 meters long, the colossal sandstone formation resembles a giant sea creature stranded in the desert, captivating visitors with its surreal silhouette. When images first surfaced online, many speculated it was a fossilised prehistoric fish, sparking fascination and myth. Experts, however, point to erosion. According to the Royal Commission for AlUla, ancient rivers once shaped the rock as they flowed across Gondwana 500 million years ago. Today, Fish Rock remains a powerful symbol of AlUla’s timeless landscapes and geological heritage.

From fish rock to elephant rock: AlUla’s desert wonders

2m read
Shurooq reveals cultural, tourism developments in Kalba

Shurooq reveals cultural, tourism developments in Kalba

3m read