Heavy rains turn Muhanna’s Garden into scenic lake

The area, located near the town of Al Nabqiyah, has seen a significant influx of residents and photographers eager to witness the rare transformation of the landscape. Rainfall across the region has channelled through several local valleys, most notably Wadi Al Mustawi, filling the basin and creating a body of water that now stretches for more than 10 kilometres.

Dubai: Heavy seasonal rainfall has transformed the Rawdat Muhanna depression in eastern Qassim into a vast inland lake, drawing thousands of visitors to the desert site over the recent period.

Known locally as "Muhanna’s Garden," the site sits nestled within the Al-Thuwairat sands. The recent deluge has created a sharp visual contrast between the deep red desert dunes and the waters of the newly formed lake. The volume of water accumulated this season is substantial enough that it may remain in the basin for up to a year, providing a rare ecological boost to the Qassim desert.

Families and nature enthusiasts have been seen camping along the water's edge to take advantage of the unseasonably mild weather. Several picnickers noted that, while the scene is a major draw for tourism, there is a collective responsibility to preserve the area.

As water levels are expected to stabilise, the site remains a prime destination for those seeking outdoor recreation away from the urban centres of the Qassim Region.

Visitors expressed admiration for the dramatic scenery while emphasising the need to leave no trace and maintain cleanliness to help protect the site during the busy season. The surge in footfall reflects a wider pattern of “desert blooming” across the Arabian Peninsula, where heavy winter rains temporarily transform arid basins into seasonal parks.

