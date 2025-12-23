GOLD/FOREX
Snowfall in Saudi Arabia: Tabuk and Trojena Mountains turn icy white

Tabuk and Trojena mountains offer visitors a winter paradise

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Winter wonderland: Saudi peaks covered in snow
Winter wonderland: Saudi peaks covered in snow
SPA

Snowfall across parts of Tabuk and the Trojena Mountains has transformed the regions into an unexpected winter playground, prompting residents to step outside to ski, play, and capture the rare icy scenes.

The Trojena Highlands were draped in white, turning the rugged northern mountains into a striking winter landscape. Visitors shared videos and photos on social media, capturing snow settling on rocky slopes.

Rare snowy spectacle draws crowds

White blankets also spread across the mountains of Tabuk, drawing locals and tourists outdoors to witness the unusual sight.

Cold conditions at higher elevations offered a stark contrast to the Kingdom’s typical desert climate, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.

Visitors gathered in picnic areas atop the mountains, taking photos and enjoying the snowy conditions.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured the joy on the faces of those exploring the snow-covered peaks. Social media clips have gone viral, including one showing a group of camels standing in a snow-covered desert beneath dark clouds — an extraordinary scene for the Kingdom.

Trojena Mountains: A unique winter escape

The Trojena Mountains, part of NEOM, include some of Saudi Arabia’s highest peaks, rising around 2,600 meters above sea level. They are located about 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba, providing an accessible escape for residents and tourists eager to experience a rare winter scene in the Kingdom.

Active weather continues across Saudi Arabia

Today, several regions are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds. The most affected areas include Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah, with fog possible in these regions as well as Riyadh, Eastern, Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk.

Red Sea forecast

  • Surface winds: Northwesterly to northerly at 10–32 km/h in the north and central areas; southeasterly to easterly at 20–40 km/h in the south, reaching 50 km/h near Bab al-Mandab.

  • Wave height: 0.5–1 meter in the north and central parts; 1–2 meters in the south, exceeding 2 meters near Bab al-Mandab.

  • Sea state: Light waves in the north and central areas; moderate in the south, turning rough near Bab al-Mandab.

Arabian Gulf forecast

  • Surface winds: Southwesterly to southerly in the north; northwesterly to northerly in central and southern areas at 10–30 km/h.

  • Wave height: 0.5–1 meter.

  • Sea state: Light waves across the Gulf.

Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution, especially in coastal areas and regions prone to fog, heavy rainfall, or strong winds.

Excitement across the Kingdom

The cold wave and snowfall have sparked excitement and disbelief, with residents sharing images and videos of their cities and mountains blanketed in white. Residents and children alike enjoyed skiing, celebrating, and capturing landscapes rarely seen in Saudi Arabia, marking one of the Kingdom’s rarest winter events in recent years.

