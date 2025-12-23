Tabuk and Trojena mountains offer visitors a winter paradise
Snowfall across parts of Tabuk and the Trojena Mountains has transformed the regions into an unexpected winter playground, prompting residents to step outside to ski, play, and capture the rare icy scenes.
The Trojena Highlands were draped in white, turning the rugged northern mountains into a striking winter landscape. Visitors shared videos and photos on social media, capturing snow settling on rocky slopes.
White blankets also spread across the mountains of Tabuk, drawing locals and tourists outdoors to witness the unusual sight.
Cold conditions at higher elevations offered a stark contrast to the Kingdom’s typical desert climate, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.
Visitors gathered in picnic areas atop the mountains, taking photos and enjoying the snowy conditions.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured the joy on the faces of those exploring the snow-covered peaks. Social media clips have gone viral, including one showing a group of camels standing in a snow-covered desert beneath dark clouds — an extraordinary scene for the Kingdom.
The Trojena Mountains, part of NEOM, include some of Saudi Arabia’s highest peaks, rising around 2,600 meters above sea level. They are located about 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba, providing an accessible escape for residents and tourists eager to experience a rare winter scene in the Kingdom.
Today, several regions are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds. The most affected areas include Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah, with fog possible in these regions as well as Riyadh, Eastern, Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk.
Red Sea forecast
Surface winds: Northwesterly to northerly at 10–32 km/h in the north and central areas; southeasterly to easterly at 20–40 km/h in the south, reaching 50 km/h near Bab al-Mandab.
Wave height: 0.5–1 meter in the north and central parts; 1–2 meters in the south, exceeding 2 meters near Bab al-Mandab.
Sea state: Light waves in the north and central areas; moderate in the south, turning rough near Bab al-Mandab.
Arabian Gulf forecast
Surface winds: Southwesterly to southerly in the north; northwesterly to northerly in central and southern areas at 10–30 km/h.
Wave height: 0.5–1 meter.
Sea state: Light waves across the Gulf.
Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution, especially in coastal areas and regions prone to fog, heavy rainfall, or strong winds.
The cold wave and snowfall have sparked excitement and disbelief, with residents sharing images and videos of their cities and mountains blanketed in white. Residents and children alike enjoyed skiing, celebrating, and capturing landscapes rarely seen in Saudi Arabia, marking one of the Kingdom’s rarest winter events in recent years.
